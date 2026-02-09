A Maga mum turned her back on Green Day for ‘doing politics’ and was brutally schooled to the moon and back

US green day MAGA super bowl

While all eyes – well, especially Donald Trump’s eyes – were on Big Bunny’s half-time show at the Super Bowl, it turned out the pre-game entertainment was just as liable to divide.

Because lining up to keep everyone amused while they queued for their Buds was Green Day, who didn’t miss the opportunity to have a go at Trump and the state of the American ruling elite right now.

🚨PERFECT: Green Day changed the lyrics of their song during Super Bowl the pre-game concert: “The representative from Epstein’s Island has the floor” Share this widely! This is how culture fights back when our institutions don’t!pic.twitter.com/uc8c7CI5Af — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 8, 2026

Boom.

Except this Green Day fan – a Maga mum of four who thinks ‘liberals don’t have souls’ – wasn’t happy. She was so unhappy, in fact, that she was moved to take to Twitter to criticise her previously favourite band.

I used to love Green Day—it was my favorite band in high school. Dookie was everything. It sucks when artists speak out about politics. pic.twitter.com/Js7SibmWFy — Cielo 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@CieloBonit) February 7, 2026

And that whoosh you can here is the sound of her being brutally schooled around the world and back.

1.

Conservative media literacy remains hilarious https://t.co/9cvDfIgYTY — Offseason Mode (@Ferd_Turgeson) February 8, 2026

2.

Yeah punk rock known for never being political 🤡 — harmlesstree (@harmlesstree2) February 8, 2026

3.

The album cover you’re posting has bombs, riots, and satire. IT’S 100% ABOUT POLITICS! Green Day has been political since day one. Have you ever listened to American Idiot? is literally about you. https://t.co/Cw9SGB88mJ — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 8, 2026

4.

You thought Dookie was not political while staring at an album cover full of bombs and riots. Incredible. The album literally mocks American complacency. Guess it worked. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 8, 2026

5.

You weren’t really listening to the music then… https://t.co/aVGiKBnvST — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) February 8, 2026

6.

American Idiot, their most popular album, was largely a stinging rebuke of George W. Bush and American politics post 9/11 And, at least in name, you — Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) February 8, 2026

7.