A Maga mum turned her back on Green Day for ‘doing politics’ and was brutally schooled to the moon and back

John Plunkett. Updated February 9th, 2026

While all eyes – well, especially Donald Trump’s eyes – were on Big Bunny’s half-time show at the Super Bowl, it turned out the pre-game entertainment was just as liable to divide.

Because lining up to keep everyone amused while they queued for their Buds was Green Day, who didn’t miss the opportunity to have a go at Trump and the state of the American ruling elite right now.

Boom.

Except this Green Day fan – a Maga mum of four who thinks ‘liberals don’t have souls’ – wasn’t happy. She was so unhappy, in fact, that she was moved to take to Twitter to criticise her previously favourite band.

And that whoosh you can here is the sound of her being brutally schooled around the world and back.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

