Donald Trump was surprised JD Vance got booed at the Olympics and these people were only too happy to help him out

The most out-of-touch White House administration continues to creep even further away from reality with every sound bite.

The latest delusional take coming from Donald Trump has to do with his #2, JD Vance.

The Vice President was roundly booed at the opening ceremonies of the Olympics when he was shown on the big screen. It was so awkward that they had to cut away from the second couple because the backlash was so audible.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, JD Vance was just booed relentlessly at the Olympics. Wow. The Trump-Vance admin is humiliating us on the world stage. pic.twitter.com/06ryMvehDH — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 6, 2026

Never one to let visual evidence curtail his opinions, Trump was asked about the booing. He was shocked — SHOCKED we tell you — to hear that anyone could find dissatisfaction with such a charismatic leader as JD Vance.

Reporter: Did you see that the VP Vance got booed at the Olympics? Trump: That’s surprising because people like him. He doesn’t get booed in this country. pic.twitter.com/cmbfm21FNm — Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2026

He went on to excuse the negative response from the crowd as a symptom of being in a foreign country. Although there’s also endless footage of Vance hearing boos from American crowds.

The total mis-read from Trump brought the Twitter replies out in droves.

No one, literally no one, likes JD Vance. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 7, 2026

Sometimes I’ll just boo a photo of JD Vance in my free time https://t.co/ACQu4X6X86 — Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) February 7, 2026

JD Vance booed at Kennedy center in the United States. pic.twitter.com/Go7sPLX1JW — Neelotpal Srivastav (@NS_Neelotpal) February 7, 2026

the president and his ilk spend so much time in online spaces manipulated to appear friendly to them that they are shocked to encounter a reality that contradicts their ideological goon caves https://t.co/Oshyx4F7mb — Erin “Skeleton Factory” Ryan (@morninggloria) February 7, 2026

it’s amazing how delusional and out of touch these people are. I don’t even think drugs could take me to this level of crazy. https://t.co/IHXCSuGpec — Jeremy Strout (@tigers1852) February 7, 2026

Him saying shit isn’t happening that is happening is all he do https://t.co/kJ5w064JjG — And IT STILL WILL NEVER BE YOU (@_PhallonX0X0) February 7, 2026

That motherfucker gets booed wherever he shows his fucking face. — Jeff_M (@Jeff_sixKings) February 7, 2026

