Politics donald trump JD Vance olympics

Donald Trump was surprised JD Vance got booed at the Olympics and these people were only too happy to help him out

Saul Hutson. Updated February 9th, 2026

The most out-of-touch White House administration continues to creep even further away from reality with every sound bite.

The latest delusional take coming from Donald Trump has to do with his #2, JD Vance.

The Vice President was roundly booed at the opening ceremonies of the Olympics when he was shown on the big screen. It was so awkward that they had to cut away from the second couple because the backlash was so audible.

Never one to let visual evidence curtail his opinions, Trump was asked about the booing. He was shocked — SHOCKED we tell you — to hear that anyone could find dissatisfaction with such a charismatic leader as JD Vance.

He went on to excuse the negative response from the crowd as a symptom of being in a foreign country. Although there’s also endless footage of Vance hearing boos from American crowds.

The total mis-read from Trump brought the Twitter replies out in droves.

