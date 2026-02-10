News epstein files Laura Ingraham turning point usa

Laura Ingraham asked a bunch of rabid right wingers about the Epstein Files but did not get the response she expected and it was just fabulous

Saul Hutson. Updated February 10th, 2026

Laura Ingraham has spent her career preaching Maga values from inside her bubble, behind a desk on Fox News, for the better part of a decade.

When she ventures out into the real world, things aren’t as pleasant, even if it happens to be whatever version of the real world a Turning Point USA rally presents.

Ingraham was at the pulpit speaking to what she imagined was her supporters. Then she brought up the Esptein Files.

It did not go well.

The crowd reaction shouldn’t have been a surprise, but Ingraham’s stunned face and stuttering pivot sure was. Even for her.

Twitter had no problem reveling in the backlash directed at Ingraham. In fact, it piled on.

