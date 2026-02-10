Laura Ingraham asked a bunch of rabid right wingers about the Epstein Files but did not get the response she expected and it was just fabulous

News epstein files Laura Ingraham turning point usa

Laura Ingraham has spent her career preaching Maga values from inside her bubble, behind a desk on Fox News, for the better part of a decade.

When she ventures out into the real world, things aren’t as pleasant, even if it happens to be whatever version of the real world a Turning Point USA rally presents.

Ingraham was at the pulpit speaking to what she imagined was her supporters. Then she brought up the Esptein Files.

It did not go well.

Laura Ingraham asked the Turning Point crowd how many were satisfied with the Epstein investigation and invited applause—she was met with boos. When she asked who was not satisfied, the room erupted in loud applause. pic.twitter.com/a9o7zeTOpR — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) February 9, 2026

The crowd reaction shouldn’t have been a surprise, but Ingraham’s stunned face and stuttering pivot sure was. Even for her.

Twitter had no problem reveling in the backlash directed at Ingraham. In fact, it piled on.

1.

Lol at her face. She realized how screwed they are https://t.co/zfamAOTa9H — Ælþ (@Aelthemplaer) February 9, 2026

2.

She clearly was not anticipating that. The people are NOT letting this one go. Enough is enough. — Kathy Dagneau (@KathyDagneau) February 9, 2026

3.

One of the funniest clips I’ve ever seen holy shit https://t.co/CCoEPrXVBO — tax return parlay (@_mackierobinson) February 10, 2026

4.

“I told you to clap, you guys aren’t listening!”, along w the nervous laugh, is delivered almost exactly like a Mark Mckinney character https://t.co/PBxeBiuDFJ — Rhys (@OttoPivnerBFA) February 10, 2026

5.

IT’S NOT JUST RELEASING THE FILES, IT’S HOLDING THESE SCUM, INCLUDING TRUMP, ACCOUNTABLE — Sandy Coleman (@Veronica1966_X) February 9, 2026

6.

This is what happens when these bullshit pushers get out into the real world and it hits them like a slap in the face that most of the people in the world are not buying their bullshit. Look at her squirm- and this is proof Fox News should step down and just show informercials… https://t.co/X8LpoqXEEj — Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) February 9, 2026

7.