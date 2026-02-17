This comedy take on the invention of curling is every bit as hilariously confusing as the real thing

Entertainment comedy Jimmy Rees

We’re already beginning to panic about what we’ll do when there’s no more Winter Olympics to watch. No curling, no speed-skating, or anything involving a bunch of highly-trained athletes with a reckless disregard for their own safety, doing crazy things on snow and ice.

But who amongst us hasn’t watched a double-decker man-stack on a tray go hurtling down an icy trail feet first and wondered who came up with stuff like that?

Comedian Jimmy Rees set his ‘Guy Who Decides’ onto the topic of how winter sports were invented, and his funny take on curling made us realise just how truly weird it really is.

“Scottish granite floor darts” is exactly what it is.

1.

Delicious fun and strangely informative!!!

YvonneDonnan

2.

hahahahhhahha I’m not the only one trying to unpack this Olympics lol.

giovannifurnari8668

3.

Every 4 years I try to understand curling and every 4 years I get more confused by it.

FrancescaA15

4.

Thanks for the explanations only” the guy who invented ..’ could intelligently & creatively explain & Jason asking the questions we all are thinking!

TeresaDavila

5.

Oh oh. Not only is this the first time TGW has made complete sense of the nonsensical but I think I agree him😳 I don’t know what to do with this. Maybe vodka will help.

SusanMarg

6.

The Canadians are the best at it…yea about that this year.

WatsoonKneazle

7.

Seems acurate.

AussieFirestorm

8.

It’s lawn bowls for ice.

DamianIsaacs

Bluemanian had a suggestion for Jimmy.

Now I’m imagining “How Taskmaster was invented”

In the meantime, here’s Jimmy’s explanation of skating.

