Celebrity oscars

Conan O’Brien looked like he was trolling the Brits but it turned out to be a laser-focused takedown much closer to home and it was magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated March 16th, 2026

There was no end of memorable moments from this year’s Oscars, including so many from host Conan O’Brien – returning for a second successive stint – that many people are suggesting he should take the job full time.

And of all his many gags none of them hit harder or more on the money than this one, a joke which began by trolling the Brits before turning its attention much closer to home. And it deserves an award all of its own.

Boom!

And of all the many, many responses it prompted we liked these best.

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Not everyone appreciated it.

And it only made us like it even more.

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Source https://x.com/SpencerAlthouse/status/2033321183219679569?s=20