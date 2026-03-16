Conan O’Brien looked like he was trolling the Brits but it turned out to be a laser-focused takedown much closer to home and it was magnificent

Celebrity oscars

There was no end of memorable moments from this year’s Oscars, including so many from host Conan O’Brien – returning for a second successive stint – that many people are suggesting he should take the job full time.

And of all his many gags none of them hit harder or more on the money than this one, a joke which began by trolling the Brits before turning its attention much closer to home. And it deserves an award all of its own.

omg the audience’s reaction when Conan made this joke during his Oscars opening monologue “It’s the first time since 2012 that there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress. A British spokesperson said, ‘Yeah, well, at least we arrest our pedophiles.'” pic.twitter.com/A2rB49JNLy — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 15, 2026

Boom!

And of all the many, many responses it prompted we liked these best.

1.

Conan said what nobody else had the nerve to say on live TV. That’s why he’s the only one who should host the Oscars forever — ELLE/ZOLLO💐🏂 (@Ezmalay1z) March 15, 2026

2.

conan chose violence in the first five minutes and honestly this is the best the oscars have been in a decade — Evil Cass (@evilcassieroll) March 16, 2026

3.

Conan bringing the awkward truth to the red carpet again — Galaxy (@Galaxy_Keyboard) March 15, 2026

4.

Conan is frigging brilliant! pic.twitter.com/ZBtef43ljY — Eh, what’s up Doc  (@rabbitSZN2) March 16, 2026

5.

He’s on fire. I’m loving it! — julieonthemic (@julieonthemic) March 15, 2026

6.

Conan: This is the first year since 2012 no British actors have been nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress. UK: Yeah, well at least we arrest OUR pedophiles. BOOM! 💥💥💥 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jKyooDi9gU — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 15, 2026

7.

🏆The best jokes are true. Conan for the win! — David Caines (@davidcaines) March 15, 2026

8.

It was a pretty good monologue, a little corny at times but that’s Conan. And relatively light on the political content. That said, I guarantee you the right will find something to bitch about. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) March 15, 2026

9.

Go Conan! 🔥 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 15, 2026

Not everyone appreciated it.

Suddenly remembering why nobody watches the Oscars anymore. (That and the lousy movies). https://t.co/xArxvACdQO — Megan Basham (@megbasham) March 16, 2026

And it only made us like it even more.

READ MORE

A woman reporter dared ask Trump a question he didn’t like and his response was no less outrageous for being so woefully predictable

Source https://x.com/SpencerAlthouse/status/2033321183219679569?s=20