A woman reporter dared ask Trump a question he didn’t like and his response was no less outrageous for being so woefully predictable

US donald trump Iran

To Air Force One now, where Trump has been doing that thing where it looks like he’s hanging around outside the toilet while taking questions from reporters.

And sometimes – just occasionally – one of the White House press corps asks a question he actually doesn’t like, and this one – about the president putting boots on the ground on Iran – he really didn’t like.

And his response – guess what, the reporter was a woman – was no less outrageous for being so woefully predictable.

Reporter: Can you explain why you’re sending 5000 marines and sailors? Trump: You’re a very obnoxious person. pic.twitter.com/0SExSBUWHK — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2026

Add it to the list, people!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

I’ll never understand why the White House press corps put up with this shit. Have some self-respect. It’s not worth it folks. Also: same folks happily tell everyone how much access they have to Trump versus Biden. Sigh. https://t.co/vpNJ49XyKR — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 16, 2026

2.

Imagine being one of the 5,000 troops being sent overseas and this is the level of explanation your commander-in-chief gives. https://t.co/bD17caZl2Y — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 16, 2026

3.

Our president is a reprehensible human, and it is to our nation’s lasting disgrace that our electorate inflicted him on the world. https://t.co/gBOtlOJ5ZY — Jennifer Erin Valent (@JenniferEValent) March 16, 2026

4.

He acts exactly as you’d expect a sexual predator to act, doesn’t he? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 16, 2026

5.

6.

Reporter: “Can you explain why you’re sending 5,000 marines and sailors?” Trump: “You’re a very obnoxious person.” ️ That’s the exchange. That’s the briefing. That’s the transparency. 5,000 American service members’ sons, daughters, and parents are deployed to a war zone.… — SporttyStuff (@retardedusa) March 16, 2026

7.