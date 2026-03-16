US donald trump Iran

A woman reporter dared ask Trump a question he didn’t like and his response was no less outrageous for being so woefully predictable

John Plunkett. Updated March 16th, 2026

To Air Force One now, where Trump has been doing that thing where it looks like he’s hanging around outside the toilet while taking questions from reporters.

And sometimes – just occasionally – one of the White House press corps asks a question he actually doesn’t like, and this one – about the president putting boots on the ground on Iran – he really didn’t like.

And his response – guess what, the reporter was a woman – was no less outrageous for being so woefully predictable.

Add it to the list, people!

And these people surely said it best.

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