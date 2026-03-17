Donald Trump claimed he produced 9/11 and was fact checked til he farted – 13 crushing comebacks

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s been doing what Donald Trump does, another rambling steam of incoherence in which it’s quicker to pick out the true bits than the false ones.

And they don’t come much more false than this, the American president’s claim that he predicted 9/11 and even wrote about it in one of his (colouring) books. If only the world had listened, eh Donny?

Trump: “I knew the Strait would be a weapon. I predicted it a long time ago. I predicted all of this stuff. I predicted Osama bin Laden would knock out the World Trade Center. I wrote it in a book.” pic.twitter.com/tdllc55VQ4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2026

Unfortunately – stand by your beds, people – it’s not true, and there was no end of people only too happy to point this out, invariably in the most entertaining way possible.

1.

what the fuck https://t.co/aQo6DCArgu — Danielle Fong 🔆 (@DanielleFong) March 16, 2026

2.

Trump: I predicted the Titanic would hit that iceberg. I said Leo, you and Rose better be ready when that boat sinks. They made a whole movie about it. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) March 16, 2026

3.

This is the rambling of a madman. It’s undeniable at this stage. https://t.co/b1IHlLmHLy — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) March 16, 2026

4.

For the second time this week…this is Year 11 of Trump telling this lie. His 2000 book contained one passing sentence about bin Laden. It didn’t predict bin Laden would do anything, let alone attack the WTC, and didn’t tell anyone “you’d better get him.” https://t.co/YucQulHkUb https://t.co/5sseMrItYm — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 16, 2026

5.

He loves this fucking lie.

And no one fact checks him in real time. He did no such thing in that book.

And if he wants to talk about 9/11, he should talk about why he cozies up to the Saudis so often.

Even skipping a dignified transfer of remains to host them at a golf gala. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 16, 2026

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