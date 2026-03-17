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Donald Trump claimed he produced 9/11 and was fact checked til he farted – 13 crushing comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated March 17th, 2026

Donald Trump’s been doing what Donald Trump does, another rambling steam of incoherence in which it’s quicker to pick out the true bits than the false ones.

And they don’t come much more false than this, the American president’s claim that he predicted 9/11 and even wrote about it in one of his (colouring) books. If only the world had listened, eh Donny?

Unfortunately – stand by your beds, people – it’s not true, and there was no end of people only too happy to point this out, invariably in the most entertaining way possible.

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