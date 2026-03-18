Politics kevin hassett

This Trump economic advisor said American consumers were ‘the last’ of the White House concerns and he didn’t just not read the room, he was in a different building

Saul Hutson. Updated March 18th, 2026

Kevin Hassett is the Director of the National Economic Council of the United States, so you’d think he’d be on top of issues such as the economy and consumers.

Recent comments might suggest otherwise.

Scratch that. He might actually be on top of those issues, he just doesn’t care.

Hassett had no problem brushing off concerns over American consumers caused by the war in Iran. In fact, he ranked his concerns, and American consumers are not going to like where they wound up.

If there was even a tiny shred of doubt about how the Trump White House feels about the common American citizen, this should put that to bed.

The response online was a mix of dread, dismay, and disgust.

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