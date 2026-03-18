This Trump economic advisor said American consumers were ‘the last’ of the White House concerns and he didn’t just not read the room, he was in a different building

Politics kevin hassett

Kevin Hassett is the Director of the National Economic Council of the United States, so you’d think he’d be on top of issues such as the economy and consumers.

Recent comments might suggest otherwise.

Scratch that. He might actually be on top of those issues, he just doesn’t care.

Hassett had no problem brushing off concerns over American consumers caused by the war in Iran. In fact, he ranked his concerns, and American consumers are not going to like where they wound up.

Hassett: “If the war were to be extended, it wouldn’t really disrupt the US economy very much at all. It would hurt consumers, and we’d have to think about what we’d have to do about that, but that’s really the last of our concerns right now.” pic.twitter.com/PVr63QO9Iv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2026

If there was even a tiny shred of doubt about how the Trump White House feels about the common American citizen, this should put that to bed.

The response online was a mix of dread, dismay, and disgust.

1.

“The economy is fine, only the people living in it are struggling” is an all-time hall of fame take for a policy expert. — TULGAR CAPITAL (@mgyaldiz) March 17, 2026

2.

Get this guy on the campaign trail! https://t.co/aT6RcWaeax — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 17, 2026

3.

A quote you may hear more about. https://t.co/eIUoQtjlVa — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 17, 2026

4.

5.

HASSETT: “Hurting consumers is the last of our concerns” When they tell you who they are, believe them https://t.co/n5jF60fZ0V — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 17, 2026

6.

I am aware that Hassett is only one of the smaller cogs in Trump’s fascist machine, but nevertheless I can hardly wait for Mother Justice to finally wipe that annoying permanent smile off his face. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) March 17, 2026

7.

What–and hear me out now–the actual fuck? — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) March 17, 2026

8.