Social Media easter

A member of the chocolate police ended up with egg on his face after complaining that Cadbury’s packaging doesn’t say ‘Easter’ – 27 sweet takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 23rd, 2026

We regret to inform you that it’s well and truly ‘these chocolate eggs don’t have Easter on the box and will therefore bring down society’ season. It’s not catchy, we’ll give you that, but it is both predictable and mildly entertaining.

Contenders for Pointless Ranter of the Month include these nuggets.

A post from someone named Ben Graham, who describes himself as politically independent but has tweeted at or about the far-right Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe seven times in his very short time on the platform, got a lot of attention after he said this –

Britain has been a Christian nation for over 1,400 years. Through wars, plagues, and countless kings, Easter has always been celebrated. Yet now, Cadbury won’t even use the word ‘Easter’ on their eggs. When did celebrating British traditions become controversial? With a photo pf stacks of Cadbury's Easter eggs in a supermarket.

There were a few issues with Mr Graham’s comment – not least the fact that he hadn’t given the packaging the full once over.

Eric Morecambe pulling a face that suggests he thinks somethng is a bit awkward

Tweeters pointed out that and the numerous other problems.

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