A member of the chocolate police ended up with egg on his face after complaining that Cadbury’s packaging doesn’t say ‘Easter’ – 27 sweet takedowns

Social Media easter

We regret to inform you that it’s well and truly ‘these chocolate eggs don’t have Easter on the box and will therefore bring down society’ season. It’s not catchy, we’ll give you that, but it is both predictable and mildly entertaining.

Contenders for Pointless Ranter of the Month include these nuggets.

Any chance I can get an Easter Egg please M&S? Will they ever learn 🙈 It’s like they do it on purpose to offend. Easter is not National Chocolate Day. Which extremists are you trying hard to not offend? @marksandspencer @GBNEWS pic.twitter.com/lo7jGVLKIj — Cllr Jaymey McIvor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@McivorJaymey) March 20, 2026

Ffs, why must we pander to Islam, in fear that they might get upset? call it what it is, a EASTER EGG! pic.twitter.com/2cQ5Xbv5fS — Mark Heath 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙏🏻 (@MarkHeath45) March 22, 2026

A post from someone named Ben Graham, who describes himself as politically independent but has tweeted at or about the far-right Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe seven times in his very short time on the platform, got a lot of attention after he said this –

There were a few issues with Mr Graham’s comment – not least the fact that he hadn’t given the packaging the full once over.

Ironically the post below may have been avoided if the photographer was slightly taller: the boxes there all say 'Happy Easter' on top. https://t.co/1q1R1yaSHh pic.twitter.com/dlywOOJ717 — dan barker (@danbarker) March 22, 2026

Tweeters pointed out that and the numerous other problems.

1.

They literally say "Happy Easter" on the top of every box. pic.twitter.com/BfWkaOJRQw — dan barker (@danbarker) March 22, 2026

2.

Easter egg rage is in full bloom early this year. Probably climate change. My question to these 'Christians' that are so performatively outraged by a mass capitalism event: Are you not mortally embarrassed by putting this in the public domain? Seriously, it's pathetic. https://t.co/EwZ2a5PnVN — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 22, 2026

3.

every fucking year like clockwork at easter and christmas, you fucking conservatives have a 'war on easter/xmas' meltdown. finding something to be wildly offended by. every year since i can remember and somehow both still exist and celebrated and enjoyed despite the best efforts… — dontQme (@dariusimperator) March 22, 2026

4.

Ah I remember that bit in the Bible where Jesus gave the disciples a Twirl Egg each. https://t.co/47n9y7iiZ7 — SpeakOutSister (@speakoutsister) March 22, 2026

5.

Eggs – chocolate or otherwise – have as much to do with Christianity and Jesus as the Easter bunny you muppet https://t.co/GdbkRX0NoZ — terry christian (@terrychristian) March 22, 2026

6.

You are so brave ‍♂️ — Dom Joly (@domjoly) March 22, 2026

7.

The annual moan my bollocks off has started

Jesus died so we could stuff our faces with holy chocolate https://t.co/M25idnLO9H — Miss Chief (@Midge1415) March 22, 2026

8.

9.

Are you going to release this bullshit lie and deceit every year? — 4th July – Tory wipe Out (@snb19692) March 22, 2026

10.

I think they’re doing it to wind you up or give you something to tweet about. — Florence Lox (@floboflo) March 22, 2026

11.

HERE WE GO AGAIN — Lucinda Tobyjug (@msloobylou) March 22, 2026

12.

There has to be more to life than this https://t.co/D2gqlmZaMB — mooms : expert (@Danny_McMoomins) March 22, 2026

13.

as expected, the faux outrage, misinformation and moaning from those who likely haven't seen the inside of a church in five years has started right on time https://t.co/eZMENKY0sB — ⸆⸉ (@crowningred) March 22, 2026

14.