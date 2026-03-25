‘What are some UK cardinal sins?’ – 21 things the British get understandably shirty about

Life British r/AskUK

The British are traditionally known as being a polite and genial bunch, but there are some things that will earn you a passive-aggressive tut, and rightly so.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user TheAlmightyDeity posed this question:

What are some UK cardinal sins? For example, Italians often complain about people putting pineapple on pizza. What are some things that Brits don’t approve of, that other countries either do, in their country or when visiting the UK?

Lots of people had thoughts on the things that gently rile them, like these…

1.

‘Push past people in a queue. Stand too close at ATMs.’

–Timely_Egg_6827

2.

‘Yesterday, two teenage girls pushed into the queue for the bus. The woman in front of me was loudly and passive-aggressively vocal about their behaviour, announcing to the air about how to queue. The girls waited outside the door of the bus and joined the end of the massive queue of people who had actually waited to get on.’

–ScreenNameToFollow

3.

‘It’s def the microwave. Straight to hell no passing go if you’re adding the tea bag and milk to cold water before putting the mug in.’

–BadahBingBadahBoom

4.

‘Spitting in public. The only truly acceptable way to get rid of ANY bodily waste is alone in a bathroom. If you’re in public you dispose of it in a tissue as unobtrusively as possible.’

–ea-Still5427

5.

‘One that Americans genuinely don’t get is saying Mhm or Uhuh instead of You’re welcome. Don’t fucking ‘uhuh’ me you cunt.’

–RonsonGlitter

6.

‘Not buying your round. Foreigners (excluding Irish) don’t seem to understand the round system.’

–Foxrockmafia

7.

‘Forming a single file queue at a bar. It should be a sort of free for all. You keep tabs on your position and don’t complain if the bar person selects someone before you.’

–cwci

8.

‘Calling football ‘soccer’.’

–Verticlefornow

9.

‘I saw someone put ketchup on a roast dinner (with gravy). So that. Definitely that.’

–Reign_World

10.

‘Cleaning up after your dog then leaving the bag with the poo on the pavement.’

–Pircster38

11.

‘Fake sincerity / politeness (especially from customer service / salespeople / waiters). I think most Brits prefer honest surliness than what feels like insincere fawning. Whenever I’m in the US (in particular) I have to fight the urge not to say ‘dogs do that’ to waitstaff.’

–SoylentDave