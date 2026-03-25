Suella Braverman questioned global warming because it’s a bit chilly right now and was schooled to the moon and back

Science Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman, the one-time Tory leadership wannabe who know finds herself in Nigel Farage’s home for failed Conservatives, has got the hump because it’s going to be a bit chilly this Easter.

Time to get the ‘big coat’ back out Temperatures are dropping widely below average but in brisk northerly winds, it will be feeling closer to freezing for many of us pic.twitter.com/i9Qxn7AoXP — Met Office (@metoffice) March 24, 2026

Not only is Braverman upset that she’s going to have to get her big coat out, she’s even less happy with those pesky scientists who keep wanging on about global warming because, well, have you seen the weather forecast lately?

And she found herself swept away in a blizzard of replies, often brutal, invariably entertaining, and never less than totally on-point.

1.

Absolutely insane that these mentally ill people want to form government. I am so done with this Trumpesque brand of schizophrenic British politicians. She should never be a cabinet minister ever again. https://t.co/u778rjZ3F3 — ⸆⸉ (@crowningred) March 24, 2026

2.

You think the public are idiots — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) March 25, 2026

3.

My seven year old granddaughter is happy to explain the difference between weather and climate to you. https://t.co/LrLUmepPiP — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) March 25, 2026

4.

Cold snaps in the UK are consistent with climate change — disrupted jet streams caused by Arctic warming produce exactly this. The Met Office you just quoted could explain it to you like you’re a five year old if needed. — ᗪᗩᐯIᗪ ᕼᗝᒪᒪᗩᔕ ♿ (@david_hollas) March 24, 2026

5.

It’s a bit nippy before Easter and suddenly climate change is cancelled? Oh do behave. https://t.co/C2NAVjYP7e — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) March 24, 2026

6.

That’s embarrassing coming from an adult. — Clean Energy (@EnergyMix_UK) March 24, 2026

7.