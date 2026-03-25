Science Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman questioned global warming because it’s a bit chilly right now and was schooled to the moon and back

John Plunkett. Updated March 25th, 2026

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Suella Braverman, the one-time Tory leadership wannabe who know finds herself in Nigel Farage’s home for failed Conservatives, has got the hump because it’s going to be a bit chilly this Easter.

Not only is Braverman upset that she’s going to have to get her big coat out, she’s even less happy with those pesky scientists who keep wanging on about global warming because, well, have you seen the weather forecast lately?

And she found herself swept away in a blizzard of replies, often brutal, invariably entertaining, and never less than totally on-point.

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