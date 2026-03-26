‘What’s your biggest ‘Oops!’ moment? – 21 people who did something exceptionally and embarrassingly silly

Life cringe r/AskUK

Try as we might to be incredibly sophisticated and cool, it seems that as human beings we are wired to do ridiculous and humiliating things. Usually on a daily basis.

They’ve been swapping war stories of utter idiocy on the AskUK subreddit after user sniffing_dog made admitted to this mortifying mistake…

What’s your biggest ‘Oops!’ moment? I WhatsApp’d a porn vid to my mum in error, it was supposed to go to my mate. When I checked later, I realised what I’d done and the vid had two blue ticks.

Yeesh. Luckily there were other people out there also willing to share their foolish errors, like these…

1.

‘Once I went upstairs with a pile of clean clothes in one hand and a nice cup of tea in the other. I went into my bedroom and tossed the cup of tea onto my bed.’

–PeacekeeperAl

2.

‘I’ve done stuff like this so many times, just complete brain farts. My favourite was my phone slipping out of my hand, went to go catch it with my foot. But between my brain and my foot something happened and my body went ‘fucking bend it like Beckham’. My phone went a fair distance down the street. Very lucky and it had barely a scratch.’

–phatboi23

3.

‘I was eating some lovely Scotch pancakes while filling the dishwasher and I very neatly stacked the pancakes with the rest of the dishes and got very confused as to where my pancakes had gone.’

–soverytiiiired

4.

‘While reading an email at work I had an earbud in one hand and a peanut in the other, I put the earbud in my mouth and the peanut in my ear.’

–shaunface

5.

‘This is easy to relate to. Grab banana. Open bin. Peel banana. Throw banana in bin. Stare at peel in remaining hand.’

–EvilKerrison

6.

‘Same. Decide to have some squash. Rinse out cup. Pour squash into cup. Rinse out cup again. Look at squash bottle and realise I already poured it.’

–Aced4remakes

7.

‘I decided to send my friend a picture of myself in the shower just about hiding the important areas as a bit of a lads banter kinda joke we used to do. No idea how it went to my ex wife who was disgusted at what she thought was an attempt to win her back.’

–Few_Food_3705

8.

‘I quit my job and got a one-way ticket to Australia to live there. I had a working holiday visa I had picked up about 11 months earlier.

Finally arriving after a long trip, I get to the immigration desk to be told ‘This visa expired two hours ago. I can let you in as a tourist, but you can’t work and you’ll have to leave after three months’.’

–apeliott

9.

‘Share my food with my dog so will cut wee bit of sausage or chicken and leave it at the side to give him when finished eating. While on holiday without thinking I cut up some food and dropped it on the floor while in a restaurant.’

–Rossco1874

10.

‘Sent a screenshot from my sister straight TO her instead (meant to send it to our other sister, slagging her off).’

–armsless

11.

‘Wrote a message bitching about a colleague who was on the Teams call… while screen sharing…’

–turkishhousefan