US donald trump

The Egotist-in-Chief is adding his spiky scrawl to all US paper money, in case you were wondering what his next costly vanity project would be – 21 savage owns

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 27th, 2026

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We cross now to the US Egotist-in-Chief, who has decided to put his terminal tachogram of a signature on the country’s paper money until some future administration removes it.

We estimate that removal to be ordered on or about the 20th of January, 2029.

Vanity Fair revealed their scoop on Thursday to a chorus of groans, boos and facepalms online, just days after Trump was roundly mocked for having an official 250th anniversary gold coin minted with his image on it.

The current Treasurer, Brandon Breach, whose signature will be replaced by the president’s went into full Trump-licking mode, which is presumably how he’ll keep his job.

He had this to say about the move.

“As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump’s leadership.

The president’s mark on history as the architect of America’s golden age of economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.”

Aisling Bea retching

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

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