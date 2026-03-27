The Egotist-in-Chief is adding his spiky scrawl to all US paper money, in case you were wondering what his next costly vanity project would be – 21 savage owns

US donald trump

We cross now to the US Egotist-in-Chief, who has decided to put his terminal tachogram of a signature on the country’s paper money until some future administration removes it.

Breaking: Donald Trump Plans to Add His Signature to Dollar Bills https://t.co/RPdW3ptGiU — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 26, 2026

We estimate that removal to be ordered on or about the 20th of January, 2029.

Looks like we will have to have a money exchange in 2029. Bring your Trump signed cash for pure cash! https://t.co/47kevT7kxk — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) March 26, 2026

Vanity Fair revealed their scoop on Thursday to a chorus of groans, boos and facepalms online, just days after Trump was roundly mocked for having an official 250th anniversary gold coin minted with his image on it.

The current Treasurer, Brandon Breach, whose signature will be replaced by the president’s went into full Trump-licking mode, which is presumably how he’ll keep his job.

He had this to say about the move.

“As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump’s leadership. The president’s mark on history as the architect of America’s golden age of economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

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Now Americans will know exactly who to blame as they're paying more for groceries, gas, rent, and health care. pic.twitter.com/juAQDCs8Yf — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) March 26, 2026

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How very North Korea of him. https://t.co/wXBfeH4FrE — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) March 26, 2026

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He’s so fucking pathetic. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 26, 2026

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Well I’ll be damned. They finally found a way to make the dollar even more worthless. https://t.co/nTkcaj3lMm — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) March 26, 2026

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Think of how deeply flawed your mind and spirit has to be, to want your personal signature put on every Americans dollar bills. This guy isn't mentally well and people are just feeding into it. — Johnny AGI (@JohnnyAGI) March 26, 2026

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There is no limit to this man's vanity. https://t.co/Mqgy9m8W1N — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) March 26, 2026

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Typical authoritarian behavior. pic.twitter.com/AjiLMHxvaC — BoogieWoogie Border Collie 🇺🇸🌊 (@LottieResister) March 26, 2026

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