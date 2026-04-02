This British writer’s ‘best ever description of Donald Trump’ gets more on the money with each passing day
If ever there was a time to return to this ‘best ever’ description of Donald Trump then it’s surely this.
It was penned a few years back by Nate White, who describes himself on Twitter as a ‘British Buddhist. Rawlsian liberal. Mostly harmless.’
And if was true when White wrote it, it is surely even more on the money right now, shared by @CalltoActivism a while back who said: ‘A British writer penned the best description of Donald Trump I’ve ever read.’
And here it is to read in full.
“Why do some British people not like Donald Trump?”
‘A few things spring to mind. Trump lacks certain qualities which the British traditionally esteem. For instance, he has no class, no charm, no coolness, no credibility, no compassion, no wit, no warmth, no wisdom, no subtlety, no sensitivity, no self-awareness, no humility, no honour and no grace – all qualities, funnily enough, with which his predecessor Mr. Obama was generously blessed. So for us, the stark contrast does rather throw Trump’s limitations into embarrassingly sharp relief.
‘Plus, we like a laugh. And while Trump may be laughable, he has never once said anything wry, witty or even faintly amusing – not once, ever. I don’t say that rhetorically, I mean it quite literally: not once, not ever.
‘And that fact is particularly disturbing to the British sensibility – for us, to lack humour is almost inhuman. But with Trump, it’s a fact. He doesn’t even seem to understand what a joke is – his idea of a joke is a crass comment, an illiterate insult, a casual act of cruelty.
‘Trump is a troll. And like all trolls, he is never funny and he never laughs; he only crows or jeers. And scarily, he doesn’t just talk in crude, witless insults – he actually thinks in them. His mind is a simple bot-like algorithm of petty prejudices and knee-jerk nastiness.
There is never any under-layer of irony, complexity, nuance or depth. It’s all surface. Some Americans might see this as refreshingly upfront. Well, we don’t. We see it as having no inner world, no soul.
‘And in Britain we traditionally side with David, not Goliath. All our heroes are plucky underdogs: Robin Hood, Dick Whittington, Oliver Twist. Trump is neither plucky, nor an underdog. He is the exact opposite of that. He’s not even a spoiled rich-boy, or a greedy fat-cat. He’s more a fat white slug. A Jabba the Hutt of privilege.
‘And worse, he is that most unforgivable of all things to the British: a bully. That is, except when he is among bullies; then he suddenly transforms into a snivelling sidekick instead.
‘There are unspoken rules to this stuff – the Queensberry rules of basic decency – and he breaks them all. He punches downwards – which a gentleman should, would, could never do – and every blow he aims is below the belt. He particularly likes to kick the vulnerable or voiceless – and he kicks them when they are down.
‘So the fact that a significant minority – perhaps a third – of Americans look at what he does, listen to what he says, and then think ‘Yeah, he seems like my kind of guy’ is a matter of some confusion and no little distress to British people, given that:
• Americans are supposed to be nicer than us, and mostly are.
• You don’t need a particularly keen eye for detail to spot a few flaws in the man.
‘This last point is what especially confuses and dismays British people, and many other people too; his faults seem pretty bloody hard to miss. After all, it’s impossible to read a single tweet, or hear him speak a sentence or two, without staring deep into the abyss. He turns being artless into an art form; he is a Picasso of pettiness; a Shakespeare of shit. His faults are fractal: even his flaws have flaws, and so on ad infinitum.
‘God knows there have always been stupid people in the world, and plenty of nasty people too. But rarely has stupidity been so nasty, or nastiness so stupid. He makes Nixon look trustworthy and George W look smart. In fact, if Frankenstein decided to make a monster assembled entirely from human flaws – he would make a Trump.
‘And a remorseful Doctor Frankenstein would clutch out big clumpfuls of hair and scream in anguish: ‘My God… what… have… I… created?’ If being a twat was a TV show, Trump would be the boxed set.”
Nate White
And here are a few of the things people said about it.
Nate White perfectly captures the essence of Trump’s shortcomings, leaving no room for doubt.
— Hiba ☕ (@hiba_says) March 18, 2024
Without doubt the best description of the man I’ve ever seen.
— Scott DeFelice (@P8triot37) March 19, 2024
Wow. The comment on Trump by this British writer is brilliant.
Just when the relentless onslaught of Trump/MAGA insanity in this country seems to be too much to take, a British writer with a gift for words comes along and reminds us that we ARE right; that we’ve been right all…
— Anne 🇺🇸💙🍑📚 (@KatamaBlue) March 19, 2024
“And worse, he is that most unforgivable of all things to the British: a bully. That is, except when he is among bullies; then he suddenly transforms into a snivelling sidekick instead.”
— 🇺🇦 Ukrainians are Antifa. 🇪🇺 (@MessFixing) March 18, 2024
White’s incisive analysis lays bare Tromp’s lack of essential qualities, leaving us pondering the state of American politics.
— Hiba ☕ (@hiba_says) March 18, 2024
Nate White’s scathing critique of Trump is brilliantly articulated, resonating with many who see through the facade of his presidency.
— k h a n (@Msajjad0) March 19, 2024
Yes, on all points.
But what an excellent command of punctuation and grammar.
Not surprised the author is a native English English-speaker.
— Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) March 19, 2024
Not everyone appreciated it.
What’s your point. I don’t base my opinion on on what the Brits think
If the Brits dislike Trump, that’s reason for me to vote for him,
End of story
You can run along
— Shadow Banned (@ttstrac) March 19, 2024
But that only made us like it even more.
Find Nate White – @Ipitythepoorfo1 – on Twitter here although you might have more joy by looking him up on Quora over here.
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