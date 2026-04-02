US donald trump easter

Trump’s ‘spiritual adviser’ just found he had so much in common with Jesus and these 14 responses totally nailed it

John Plunkett. Updated April 2nd, 2026

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To the White House, where televangelist and Donald Trump’s ‘spiritual adviser’ Paula White has been thinking about Jesus, which makes a whole lot of sense seeing as its Easter and everything.

Possibly making a little bit less sense were the parallels White drew between the DJT and the big JC. And we’ve featured a few head wobbling moments on these pages in the past, but this must be the ultimate.

Come again?

And these people surely said it best.

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