Trump’s ‘spiritual adviser’ just found he had so much in common with Jesus and these 14 responses totally nailed it

US donald trump easter

To the White House, where televangelist and Donald Trump’s ‘spiritual adviser’ Paula White has been thinking about Jesus, which makes a whole lot of sense seeing as its Easter and everything.

Possibly making a little bit less sense were the parallels White drew between the DJT and the big JC. And we’ve featured a few head wobbling moments on these pages in the past, but this must be the ultimate.

White: You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us. You will be victorious in all you put your hand to because God is using you. pic.twitter.com/8VuFhWOyh0 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 1, 2026

Come again?

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Aye man, these folks are insane https://t.co/mSYEat2sWA — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) April 1, 2026

2.

This is blasphemy. This is what it sounds like to take Jesus’ name in vain. https://t.co/1zQt1h54Lr — Rev. Benjamin Cremer (@Brcremer) April 1, 2026

3.

I have a high tolerance for praise but nothing like standing by as a heretic con artist who preys on the poorest, dumbest and most desperate people in America repeatedly compares me to Jesus Christ. God isn’t the only one using Donald Trump, is he, you vapid old hag. https://t.co/EzmCEWoWMW — MILO (@Nero) April 1, 2026

4.

I can’t even imagine how fucking stupid you must be to believe this bullshit. — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) April 1, 2026

5.

The sheer blasphemy is so overwhelming I could barely make it through this clip. And I have no doubt it will be reckoned with by the same God whose name they so boldly and ceaselessly profane. https://t.co/n88liNUOno — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) April 1, 2026

6.

Well, let’s nail Trump on a cross for a few days and see what happens. Then feel free to throw the Jesus comparison around. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) April 1, 2026

7.