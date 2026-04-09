Farage would refuse visas to people whose countries request slavery reparations, but insists Kanye West shouldn’t be banned for ‘something he’s said’ – 18 side-eyes

Politics kanye west nigel farage Reform UK

If you were planning to go and see Kanye West on one of his three headline days at Wireless Festival, you’re probably aware that you’re now a two-time loser. West, now known as Ye, has had his visa application refused due to previous offensive comments including some that were deeply antisemitic, and the festival is cancelled.

Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless. This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism. We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 7, 2026

The rapper had taken out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal in January, apologising for the racist and antisemitic comments, distancing himself from them, and blaming them on his well-documented struggles with bipolar disorder and a brain injury he sustained in a car accident.

Ye, fka Kanye West, takes out a full-page in the Wall Street Journal to apologize to the Black community, and for antisemitism: “I lost touch with reality” pic.twitter.com/Po8s4gNz5P — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 26, 2026

A lot of people simply aren’t convinced that his apology was sincere, triggering the visa refusal.

Another man with numerous past accusations of racism and antisemitism, Nigel Farage, defended Ye on the principle of free speech. Here’s what he said.

Nigel Farage(Reform MP) on Kanye West being denied entry to the UK: "I think if we start banning people from entering the country, because we don't like what they say, I worry where that ends up…. bans are a slippery slope." pic.twitter.com/cHQWnYA4O6 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) April 7, 2026

“If we start banning people from entering the country, because we don’t like what they say, I worry where that ends up.”

That might not have been a controversial stance from the party that at least pays lip service to supporting free speech, had it not awkwardly coincided with Reform’s announcement of an intended policy of refusing visas to anyone from a country that has asked for slavery reparations from the UK.

These people would be banned not for something they’d said, but for something their governments had said.

All of the countries on this list should stop insulting us. We will not be held to ransom. pic.twitter.com/f3Nutk7ys8 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) April 7, 2026

I’ve had enough of us being threatened by the UN and these countries. Reform UK will block visa requests from any country that demands slavery reparations. It’s time to make a stand. https://t.co/oNRW9lbebW — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) April 7, 2026

The policy, and Farage’s flip-flopping set heads spinning.

1.

“Dear Diary,

Reform dropped in the polls, so we took decisive action by saying we’ll bar people from every country we’ve ever shat on. I always find that the best way to get the thickest twats in society back on board is to jump on the nearest populist bandwagon” pic.twitter.com/u7Iu3RpQRt — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) April 7, 2026

2.

Even Montserrat? The British Overseas Territory. From where you don't need a visa to travel to the UK? You guys are in free fall. https://t.co/rle2OcXJXH — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) April 7, 2026

3.

So Reform will block visa requests, from people from Caribbean islands and many West African countries even though it’s the governments demanding reparations and not the people???? What a financially stupid move- Nigerian nationals ALONE spent £31-32 million on UK visa… https://t.co/lPHmA9dL3k — Lin Mei (@linmeitalks) April 7, 2026

4.

This was just SEVEN hours ago. Where Farage said he’d ban people from about 15 countries from coming here because of *checks notes* things they’ve said!! https://t.co/Kk8YY7loOO — Gerry 🇮🇲 (@GerryC_77) April 7, 2026

5.

This is the Man that wants to ban people from entering this Country seeking asylum.

🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/aDIIlanQDe — 🎗️Georgie-Bell on BlueSky 🐯 (@GeorgeBell0561) April 7, 2026

6.

Bloody hell, Toad, just this morning you said you were going to ban millions of people from coming to this country because you don’t like their governments’ stance on reparations for slavery! Not even for what they personally have said! You’re such a fucking hypocrite. — Inevitable Stella (@StellaOShea1) April 7, 2026

7.

Reform’s announcement on banning migrants from countries that demand slavery reparations from the UK is pure desperate performance. Trying to get the conversation back onto their favourite ground, instead of the uncomfortable facts of their mate Trump’s war crimes #r4today — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) April 7, 2026

8.

Yeah and Russell Brand and his pals all eventually found God So let’s call off his court case, right? Britain sacrificed its endless supply of slave labour. That’s what it gave up

You’ll note they’re all out in unison farting exactly the same tripe now the polls have dipped https://t.co/GKyJnTL4sa — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) April 7, 2026

9.