If you want to know precisely how bad it’s going for Donald Trump he just lost this guy and his rant spoke volumes

Pics donald trump magas

It’s fair to say Donald Trump’s second term in the White House isn’t going entirely to plan.

Well, it would be if Trump had even of a semblance of a plan in the first place.

And while his Middle Eastern foray was already eating away at his Maga base, that most unfortunate and since deleted ‘Trump as Jesus, sorry, doctor’ meme appears to have been the very final straw for a certain sort of Trump voter.

And when we say ‘certain sort’, we mean this guy. And it surely speaks volumes.

Trump voter reacts to Trump’s post depicting himself as Jesus: “That’s a disgrace. I’m very upset about that. I mean, how egotistical can you possibly be? I’m ashamed that he would actually do that. The man I voted for and trust.” pic.twitter.com/NJfkclFyVi — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 14, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

when you lose gas station sunglasses dudes https://t.co/glVkT0V0uX — Chili Dog (@RobertJMolnar) April 14, 2026

2.

How did he feel in May 2025 when Trump posted this photo of himself as the Pope? pic.twitter.com/DLNUDSd8Qd — Fraser 🇺🇸 (@Fraser_USA) April 14, 2026

3.

Trump has even lost the goatee sunglasses dads, it’s over lol https://t.co/2MZVrFIXlV — Andrew Torba (@BasedTorba) April 15, 2026

4.

“How egotistical can you be” After he watched him slap his name and likeness on any singular thing that he could profit from lmfao these people are still idiots, don’t let them forget — Negadelphia’s Finest (@birds9669) April 14, 2026

5.

His first mistake was trusting the snake.

His second mistake was voting for the snake. — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) April 14, 2026

6.

How does he feel about this? pic.twitter.com/VHMzzJGs4C — End It Now‼️🖕 (@FierceWomb) April 14, 2026

7.

Trump is what he always was. MAGA just chose not to see it (Cognitive Dissonance Cascade) — Ronald Cook (@cookrl754) April 14, 2026

8.

Amuses me how that’s the thing that bothers them. Like he’s not done anything disgraceful previously. — Sheffield, Yorkshire (@philvintin) April 14, 2026

9.

But were you surprised? https://t.co/gUIqsouk8R — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) April 14, 2026

Not everyone was convinced.

I hate to burst your bubble but this guy would absolutely vote for Trump three more times https://t.co/lHXsryEQQE — Dennis M. Hogan (@dennismhogan) April 15, 2026

Well, maybe.

Source @factpostnews