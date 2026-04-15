Pics donald trump magas

If you want to know precisely how bad it’s going for Donald Trump he just lost this guy and his rant spoke volumes

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s fair to say Donald Trump’s second term in the White House isn’t going entirely to plan.

Well, it would be if Trump had even of a semblance of a plan in the first place.

And while his Middle Eastern foray was already eating away at his Maga base, that most unfortunate and since deleted ‘Trump as Jesus, sorry, doctor’ meme appears to have been the very final straw for a certain sort of Trump voter.

And when we say ‘certain sort’, we mean this guy. And it surely speaks volumes.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Not everyone was convinced.

Well, maybe.

Source @factpostnews