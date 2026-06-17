Politics donald trump Iran Obama

Donald Trump claimed the Iranians called Obama a ‘stupid SOB’ and the projection could be seen all the way from the Middle East

Saul Hutson. Updated June 17th, 2026

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Donald Trump is certainly making an impression on the world’s most powerful leaders at the G7 Summit. This is not a good thing.

The US President has already been caught wandering around lost, completely zoning out during photo opps, and, now, using NSFW language to describe a former President.

Trump was teasing out some of the particulars of his still undisclosed peace deal with Iran (for a war that he instigated for no reason) when he ended his presentation with this aggressive attack on former President Barack Obama.

It doesn’t take a psychology degree to analyze that this might be a little projection based on Trump’s negotiations.

Bringing up Obama only reconfirms how much Trump idolizes the man. Obama hasn’t been President in 10 years and yet he comes up in Trump’s speeches daily.

Twitter did not take well to the random Obama insult, let alone what it says about the man who spewed it.

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