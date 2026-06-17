Donald Trump appeared to get lost at this gathering of world leaders at the G7 and was mocked to the moon and back

Politics donald trump g7

To the G7 – again! – where Donald Trump was naturally making all the headlines, if not for the reasons he’d have wanted.

And this moment might be our favourite of the lot, when the leader(ish) of the free world appeared to wander off for no apparent reason only to be brought back into the fold by some helpful colleagues.

Trump starts wandering off in the wrong direction after a G7 photo and world leaders have to step in and redirect him pic.twitter.com/ahFNRXIsYi — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 16, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

I remember when there was a viral video of Biden appearing to do this, but what he was walking towards or reacting to had been intentionally cropped out of frame. It got more coverage than this will probably get https://t.co/eEYNcnt9tJ — Jamesetta Williams 💕 (@jamesetta_w) June 16, 2026

2.

80-year-old Donald Trump just wondered off from a G7 photo with world leaders as they all shout to him “other side!” Man, what a freaken embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/1gjprEPCRq — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 16, 2026

3.

it should be noted that if you look in the background everybody is laughing https://t.co/QP3UuCploH — Chili Dog (@RobertJMolnar) June 16, 2026

4.

At the G7, a disoriented Trump begins wandering off until Macron raises his voice to get his attention — and then points him in the right direction. Trump looks bloated, miserable, unsteady, and sickly. The look in his eyes is one of total confusion. pic.twitter.com/uxyTdsgdPo — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 17, 2026

5.

POV: You’re a bully whose friends skipped school without you and now you have to find someone willing to sit with you at lunch. pic.twitter.com/QJI0DfbQdW — ClockworkAnge™ (@ClockworkAnge) June 16, 2026

6.