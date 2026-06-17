Politics donald trump g7

Donald Trump appeared to get lost at this gathering of world leaders at the G7 and was mocked to the moon and back

John Plunkett. Updated June 17th, 2026

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To the G7 – again! – where Donald Trump was naturally making all the headlines, if not for the reasons he’d have wanted.

And this moment might be our favourite of the lot, when the leader(ish) of the free world appeared to wander off for no apparent reason only to be brought back into the fold by some helpful colleagues.

And these people surely said it best.

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