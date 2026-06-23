The live helicopter footage of Andy Burnham arriving in London was already spectacularly British but the payoff to his train journey was beyond next level perfection

Politics Andy burnham

As no-one anywhere needs reminding, Andy Burnham is in London waiting for permission to be allowed into 10 Downing Street to measure the curtains and all that sort of thing.

His journey from Manchester to the capital was a source of some excitement for news types, especially the news types at the BBC and Sky who broadcast helicopter footage of Burnham’s train arriving into London.

🚨 WATCH: The BBC and Sky deployed helicopters to follow Andy Burnham’s train and cab into London pic.twitter.com/96N4kTcqYY — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 22, 2026

It struck some people as an especially British thing to do …

we are quite possibly witnessing the most british video of all time here. https://t.co/wZ78ENreyZ — G.T (@gingerrtom) June 22, 2026

… and it’s fair to say not everyone thought it was entirely essential.

We’re told to carpool into work, reduce emissions, reduce plastics etc etc and the BBC are incinerating a hole in the Ozone layer with a helicopter to show footage of a train?? https://t.co/TBfpkXEvRh — Adam (@AdamFulwell_) June 22, 2026

But it was surely all very much worthwhile for this unexpected payoff which took it to the absolute next level and beyond.

How very British 😂 “The train carrying Andy Burnham arriving into Euston now. It’s about 19 minutes late, so that technically would allow Mr Burnham to do Delay Repay.”@jonkay01 #keirstarmer #starmer #andyburnham #burnham pic.twitter.com/adZu1dmXWc — Dan Martin (@Dan_Martin) June 22, 2026

Will never top that, surely.

If I had 10 seconds to explain UK I would just show this clip — Emily (@emilyydrives) June 22, 2026

IM CRYING BRO WE’VE GOT LIVE HELICOPTER FOOTAGE OF ANDY BURNHAM’S TRAIN COMING IN TO EUSTON pic.twitter.com/XFFASpDZeA — Dimenpsyonal (@dimenpsyonal) June 22, 2026

It is like Lenin arriving to Russia from Switzerland through Germany — Augustus Venedi (@AugustusVenedi) June 22, 2026

showed my Swedish pen pal this image and she thought it was an actual coup lol https://t.co/hYY4f1If8R — Alexander (@arkadisch) June 22, 2026

He probably hasn’t even paid for his ticket — gin&pinklemonade (@Woodywudpeck) June 22, 2026

Tracking Burnham’s train is sort of like tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Some are excited but you know there will be the inevitable disappointment like when you open a set of Lynx Africa https://t.co/YzfpjfIvWF — Fi 🇪🇺 (@rahhead01) June 22, 2026

I’m sure he’ll use the train being late as evidence as to why we need to nationalise everything https://t.co/xjr8p08W3d — Chloe Dobbs (@DobbsandPolicy) June 22, 2026

Let’s hope so.

To conclude …

Another day on a very Normal Island 😂 https://t.co/qUImGD1Jry — Dani (@stripeydani) June 22, 2026

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