Politics Andy burnham

The live helicopter footage of Andy Burnham arriving in London was already spectacularly British but the payoff to his train journey was beyond next level perfection

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2026

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As no-one anywhere needs reminding, Andy Burnham is in London waiting for permission to be allowed into 10 Downing Street to measure the curtains and all that sort of thing.

His journey from Manchester to the capital was a source of some excitement for news types, especially the news types at the BBC and Sky who broadcast helicopter footage of Burnham’s train arriving into London.

It struck some people as an especially British thing to do …

… and it’s fair to say not everyone thought it was entirely essential.

But it was surely all very much worthwhile for this unexpected payoff which took it to the absolute next level and beyond.

Will never top that, surely.

Let’s hope so.

To conclude …

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