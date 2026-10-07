Donald Trump claims he is why no one laughs at America anymore and the internet still hasn’t stopped roaring
America’s standing in the world has taken a few major blows over the last decade. There was the time the country elected Donald Trump as President of the United States.
Then there was… the second freaking time the country elected Donald freaking Trump as freaking President of the United States.
And really, that about sums it up.
Nothing good has happened during any of the years that the big orange man has been waddling around (and destroying) the White House.
And yet, Trump himself has quite a different perspective on the matter. In fact, he fancies himself the reason America has never been better.
Trump: They don’t laugh at us anymore. They laughed at us. They thought we were stupid people. https://t.co/oTuTcQWSRW
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2026
There’s delusional state and then there’s whatever state it is that Trump is currently suffering through.
The replies online had a field day parsing Trump’s rose-colored assessment of himself.