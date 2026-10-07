Donald Trump claims he is why no one laughs at America anymore and the internet still hasn’t stopped roaring

Politics America donald trump

America’s standing in the world has taken a few major blows over the last decade. There was the time the country elected Donald Trump as President of the United States.

Then there was… the second freaking time the country elected Donald freaking Trump as freaking President of the United States.

And really, that about sums it up.

Nothing good has happened during any of the years that the big orange man has been waddling around (and destroying) the White House.

And yet, Trump himself has quite a different perspective on the matter. In fact, he fancies himself the reason America has never been better.

Trump: They don’t laugh at us anymore. They laughed at us. They thought we were stupid people. https://t.co/oTuTcQWSRW — Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2026

There’s delusional state and then there’s whatever state it is that Trump is currently suffering through.

The replies online had a field day parsing Trump’s rose-colored assessment of himself.

2. I was nervous that people would hate us when I was in Europe recently. That wasn't the case. They feel sorry for us having to live under this creep. Of course, they also think we're idiots because we put him in power twice and I can't argue with that. https://t.co/5RhpwFGNGw — Richard Kadrey (@Richard_Kadrey) October 6, 2026

3. The only people who believe this wear red hats. The rest of the world is laughing and moving on without the “cult country”. — ERIC LENT (@ERICLENT1367204) October 6, 2026

4. You just learned how to spell dumb. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) October 6, 2026

5. Sometimes I really wonder whether he realizes the extent to which people think he’s an utter moron. https://t.co/jZpNnIpw3e — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 6, 2026

6. They laugh at him. They think he is a stupid person. They are correct https://t.co/IMfPz2xkzW — Alanis Corvette🌎Black Butterfella 🐜🐝🦋 MitiEve (@BLKButterflyESP) October 6, 2026

7. Yeah about that …We're still laughing at you and so is the rest of the world. You are QUITE stupid and there's no fixing that. Every last MAGA is a dipshit that listens to an old, senile, pedophile rapist and you'll never be respected. You were Epstein's best friend you fuck. https://t.co/jz63tkOeQF — Auto Nix Of The Seventh And Ninth Circles (@nix_auto) October 7, 2026