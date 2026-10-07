Politics America donald trump

Donald Trump claims he is why no one laughs at America anymore and the internet still hasn’t stopped roaring

Saul Hutson. Updated October 7th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

America’s standing in the world has taken a few major blows over the last decade. There was the time the country elected Donald Trump as President of the United States.

Then there was… the second freaking time the country elected Donald freaking Trump as freaking President of the United States.

And really, that about sums it up.

Nothing good has happened during any of the years that the big orange man has been waddling around (and destroying) the White House.

And yet, Trump himself has quite a different perspective on the matter. In fact, he fancies himself the reason America has never been better.

There’s delusional state and then there’s whatever state it is that Trump is currently suffering through.

The replies online had a field day parsing Trump’s rose-colored assessment of himself.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages:1 2