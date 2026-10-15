A Maga tried to blame high fuel prices on the Democrats and the audience’s A++ response was so good he suffered a total meltdown

Politics fail oil republican

Bombing as a stand-up comedian means getting no laughs. Bombing as a congressman in the middle of a political debate means getting too many laughs.

Which brings us to Republican Congressman Andy Harris, of Maryland’s 1st District. Harris was in Maryland to debate his Democratic opponent in the upcoming mid-term elections, Dan Schwartz.

When Harris asked to discuss high gas prices in America, he took aim at Democracts. It did not go well.

Republican Congressman Andy Harris gets laughed at after blaming high diesel prices on Democrats. https://t.co/61cWqHLrqD — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 14, 2026

Somehow, things got worse after the debate. Harris went on to further humiliate himself in front of the assembled media by trying to arrest one of the reporters covering the event.

What a total scumbag. Another one to vote out. These people are not just awful legislators, they are just terrible human beings. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 14, 2026

It’s still early, but a quick scroll through the replies on Twitter indicate re-election might not be in the cards for Harris.

1. the instant look of defeat on his face LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/rFDCNvvZFK — brandon* (@brndxix) October 14, 2026

2. Andy Harris blamed Democrats for gas prices in Trump country and got laughed at. That excuse landed like a screen door on a submarine. The crowd is paying at the pump, and Andy showed up with a cardboard cutout of Biden to blame. — Chetter (@ChetterHub) October 15, 2026

3. Became a whiny bitch because they didn’t let him tell lies in peace 😂😂😂 — fentrent (@fentrent) October 14, 2026

4. Republicans genuinely believe someone laughing at them is a First Amendment violation, this explains a lot of American politics https://t.co/AO0uissIp8 — Romlib 🎄 (@romlib_) October 15, 2026

5. Poor stupid delusional @RepAndyHarrisMD just discovered this thing called "Reality" https://t.co/6fbbnqShwv — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 15, 2026

6. i would simply retire and never come out of my home after this 😭 https://t.co/XkJ41CNEK7 — Nora❦ | ADW (@hiscoraline) October 14, 2026

7. The first amendment is when I get to finish my sentence without you laughing at me!!! — celestia (@celleskye) October 14, 2026