A Maga tried to blame high fuel prices on the Democrats and the audience’s A++ response was so good he suffered a total meltdown
Bombing as a stand-up comedian means getting no laughs. Bombing as a congressman in the middle of a political debate means getting too many laughs.
Which brings us to Republican Congressman Andy Harris, of Maryland’s 1st District. Harris was in Maryland to debate his Democratic opponent in the upcoming mid-term elections, Dan Schwartz.
When Harris asked to discuss high gas prices in America, he took aim at Democracts. It did not go well.
Republican Congressman Andy Harris gets laughed at after blaming high diesel prices on Democrats. https://t.co/61cWqHLrqD
— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 14, 2026
Somehow, things got worse after the debate. Harris went on to further humiliate himself in front of the assembled media by trying to arrest one of the reporters covering the event.
What a total scumbag. Another one to vote out. These people are not just awful legislators, they are just terrible human beings.
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 14, 2026
It’s still early, but a quick scroll through the replies on Twitter indicate re-election might not be in the cards for Harris.