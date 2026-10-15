ITV’s undercover filming revealed Reform representatives’ extreme and bigoted views. Next up, the Pope is Catholic – 27 brutal reactions
Despite Reform UK’s Richard Tice complaining to Talk TV that he doesn’t know if he can fart without being recorded, the first clips from ITV Exposure’s undercover filming are far worse than farts.
Parts of the upcoming documentary were revealed on Wednesday to have captured several Reform councillors and election candidates making comments that were racist, sexist, and – frankly – really creepy.
These clips are bleeped, but contain truly vile views about ethnic minorities, Muslims, and women.
Warning: Distressing and graphic language
A Reform councillor from South London has been recorded calling for King Charles to be decapitated because he “is a Muslim”, while another senior Reform councillor from Solihull said of Asian people: “drag out of their homes, stick them on planes and **** them off to Pakistan.”
It’s part of an undercover investigation by ITV Exposure into Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
Councillor Dean Miller told us he was heavily medicated at the time due to a chronic pain condition and has since resigned from Reform.
Councillor Raymond Dunning did not respond to our request for comment.
In a statement shared with ITV News, Reform UK said "Where members, activists and councillors have clearly behaved inappropriately, investigations have commenced. In some cases, there have been suspensions and due process must be followed."
"Reform UK has improved and prioritised its vetting procedures, but from time to time, a handful of individuals who do not share our values will initially make it through vetting. This is the same for all organisations."
Watch ‘Undercover: A Year in Reform’ on ITV1 & ITVX from 10:20pm on Sunday
— ITV News (@itvnews) October 14, 2026
Warning: Distressing and graphic language
An undercover investigation by ITV Exposure into Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has found multiple elected councillors and party candidates expressing racist views and using offensive language.
ITV has obtained secretly recorded footage showing Reform officials from across England and Wales using violent, racist and sexist language.
Councillors Alan Feeney, Chris Whelan and Jamie Campbell did not reply to our request for comment. Councillors Feeney and Whelan have since resigned from Reform UK.
In a statement shared with ITV News, Reform UK said: "Where members, activists and councillors have clearly behaved inappropriately, investigations have commenced. In some cases, there have been suspensions and due process must be followed."
"Reform UK has improved and prioritised its vetting procedures, but from time to time, a handful of individuals who do not share our values will initially make it through vetting. This is the same for all organisations."
— ITV News (@itvnews) October 14, 2026
A number of those filmed making the disgusting comments have resigned from Reform, but still sit as Independents.
Update: Dean Miller has resigned from Reform UK.
That’s 6 today, 3 due to the ITV documentary.
— Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) October 14, 2026
It’s far from the first time that Reform representatives have been found to hold bigoted and offensive views, but Nigel Farage had insisted that they had tightened their vetting process to deal with the few ‘bad apples’.
“I’m very unhappy to have inherited these people.”
Nigel Farage tells @kaitborsay “a dozen” Reform candidates have been suspended and that they’ve had some “bad apples”.
📻https://t.co/G5TfTukbrI https://t.co/aBfiXY0teU
— Times Radio (@TimesRadio) June 30, 2024
The revelations follow Richard Tice’s panicked video and interview on Monday, in which he suggested ITV’s behaviour was illegal.
A party spokesperson said there is no room for racism in Reform. They might want to tell these people –
There were far more people lining up to condemn the revelations.