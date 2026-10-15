Politics ITV racism Reform UK

ITV’s undercover filming revealed Reform representatives’ extreme and bigoted views. Next up, the Pope is Catholic – 27 brutal reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 15th, 2026

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Despite Reform UK’s Richard Tice complaining to Talk TV that he doesn’t know if he can fart without being recorded, the first clips from ITV Exposure’s undercover filming are far worse than farts.

Parts of the upcoming documentary were revealed on Wednesday to have captured several Reform councillors and election candidates making comments that were racist, sexist, and – frankly – really creepy.

These clips are bleeped, but contain truly vile views about ethnic minorities, Muslims, and women.

A number of those filmed making the disgusting comments have resigned from Reform, but still sit as Independents.

It’s far from the first time that Reform representatives have been found to hold bigoted and offensive views, but Nigel Farage had insisted that they had tightened their vetting process to deal with the few ‘bad apples’.

The revelations follow Richard Tice’s panicked video and interview on Monday, in which he suggested ITV’s behaviour was illegal.

A party spokesperson said there is no room for racism in Reform. They might want to tell these people –

There were far more people lining up to condemn the revelations.

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