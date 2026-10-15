ITV’s undercover filming revealed Reform representatives’ extreme and bigoted views. Next up, the Pope is Catholic – 27 brutal reactions

Politics ITV racism Reform UK

Despite Reform UK’s Richard Tice complaining to Talk TV that he doesn’t know if he can fart without being recorded, the first clips from ITV Exposure’s undercover filming are far worse than farts.

Parts of the upcoming documentary were revealed on Wednesday to have captured several Reform councillors and election candidates making comments that were racist, sexist, and – frankly – really creepy.

These clips are bleeped, but contain truly vile views about ethnic minorities, Muslims, and women.

Warning: Distressing and graphic language A Reform councillor from South London has been recorded calling for King Charles to be decapitated because he “is a Muslim”, while another senior Reform councillor from Solihull said of Asian people: “drag out of their homes, stick them on planes and **** them off to Pakistan.” It’s part of an undercover investigation by ITV Exposure into Nigel Farage’s Reform UK. Councillor Dean Miller told us he was heavily medicated at the time due to a chronic pain condition and has since resigned from Reform.

Councillor Raymond Dunning did not respond to our request for comment. In a statement shared with ITV News, Reform UK said "Where members, activists and councillors have clearly behaved inappropriately, investigations have commenced. In some cases, there have been suspensions and due process must be followed." "Reform UK has improved and prioritised its vetting procedures, but from time to time, a handful of individuals who do not share our values will initially make it through vetting. This is the same for all organisations." Watch ‘Undercover: A Year in Reform’ on ITV1 & ITVX from 10:20pm on Sunday — ITV News (@itvnews) October 14, 2026

Warning: Distressing and graphic language An undercover investigation by ITV Exposure into Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has found multiple elected councillors and party candidates expressing racist views and using offensive language. ITV has obtained secretly recorded footage showing Reform officials from across England and Wales using violent, racist and sexist language. Councillors Alan Feeney, Chris Whelan and Jamie Campbell did not reply to our request for comment. Councillors Feeney and Whelan have since resigned from Reform UK. In a statement shared with ITV News, Reform UK said: "Where members, activists and councillors have clearly behaved inappropriately, investigations have commenced. In some cases, there have been suspensions and due process must be followed." "Reform UK has improved and prioritised its vetting procedures, but from time to time, a handful of individuals who do not share our values will initially make it through vetting. This is the same for all organisations." — ITV News (@itvnews) October 14, 2026

A number of those filmed making the disgusting comments have resigned from Reform, but still sit as Independents.

Update: Dean Miller has resigned from Reform UK. That’s 6 today, 3 due to the ITV documentary. — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) October 14, 2026

It’s far from the first time that Reform representatives have been found to hold bigoted and offensive views, but Nigel Farage had insisted that they had tightened their vetting process to deal with the few ‘bad apples’.

“I’m very unhappy to have inherited these people.” Nigel Farage tells @kaitborsay “a dozen” Reform candidates have been suspended and that they’ve had some “bad apples”. 📻https://t.co/G5TfTukbrI https://t.co/aBfiXY0teU — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) June 30, 2024

The revelations follow Richard Tice’s panicked video and interview on Monday, in which he suggested ITV’s behaviour was illegal.

A party spokesperson said there is no room for racism in Reform. They might want to tell these people –

This man is saying what we all want. Patriot. https://t.co/BOqvk2zj3q pic.twitter.com/e9vG7nG4FZ — Hugh Anthony (@TheHughAnthony) October 14, 2026

You can call it racism all you like ITV, this is how the indigenous people of this country feel and you can shill for the government all you like all it does is reinforce peoples beliefs. In-fact this was great PR for Reform UK, all you have done is make more people want to vote… https://t.co/m8E4Lo8qXl — 𝔾𝕣𝕚𝕗𝕥𝕪 (@TheGNPE) October 14, 2026

When are you going undercover in the Islamist Green Party, mate? https://t.co/ihNZ2TnvKL — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) October 14, 2026

People become racist and 'extreme' (they don't want their people wiped from the face of the earth) when you absolutely flood their country with retarded hostile foreigners who rape and murder people en masse Yeah that's crazy, who cares https://t.co/PEF1ZE4It8 — Zoomer (@ZoomerHistorian) October 14, 2026

ITV do a hit job on Reform

That’s a good reason to support Reform https://t.co/UHZw3YNRcL — David Vance (@DavidVance) October 14, 2026

There were far more people lining up to condemn the revelations.

1. Superb investigation into the reality of Farage party https://t.co/2eRP2Ozzyr — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 14, 2026

2. This is clear and blatant racism. Nothing else you can call it. Legitimate concerns about mass immigration and the cultural and economic impacts that it brings are absolutely reasonable. This is something very different. https://t.co/Wz24v4luKD — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) October 14, 2026

3. We have carried out an internal inquiry into ITV's undercover investigation and I can confirm that everyone in Reform is totally blameless and the journalists should be sent to prison. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) October 14, 2026

4. Always the ones you least expect… https://t.co/v9AIXdVMqa — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 14, 2026

5. This is chilling. I feel for anyone watching this tonight who is frightened to see such racism and hatred festering in their community. It's the very worst of what we’re seeing in Trump’s America. We can’t let it become Farage’s Britain. https://t.co/yG3YkR6jGI — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) October 14, 2026

6. Bloody hell, no wonder @TiceRichard was so defensive and aggressive about this documentary.

He knew what was coming.https://t.co/SC77KbxHgN — Ferret (@Ferretgrove) October 14, 2026

7. King Charles is a Muslim, according to one of these Reform extremists.. What a nasty, stupid gang. https://t.co/2RZDnZ8mPw — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) October 14, 2026

8. Remember what Reforms initial response was to what we've all seen today. It wasn't to condemn or disown the party members exposed. It was to attack the journalists exposing it. https://t.co/EJecWuQ0t2 — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) October 14, 2026

9. Absolutely disgusting Farage’s Reform Party https://t.co/YA221Me9zD — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) October 14, 2026

10. Can you begin to imagine the sort of candidates Reform will stand in the next General Election? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) October 14, 2026

11. Reform councillors found to be racist and sexist, in least surprising revelation ever.

Still, at least it proves our vetting system is working properly. pic.twitter.com/g3LUa7Ybqr — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) October 14, 2026

12. #c4news

They found racists inside Reform UK Ltd?

I'm stunned, I tell you, stunned! — Mark 🗺️ (@markofbattersea) October 14, 2026

13. In other equally surprising news, the sun rose this morning. https://t.co/tGZT7gMAqd — Sam (@SamCKx) October 14, 2026