Politics Andrea Jenkyns Reform UK

Reform UK-er Andrea Jenkyns wants to get rid of speed cameras and this A++ comeback left the rest on the hard shoulder

Poke Reporter. Updated October 16th, 2026

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Former Tory MP turned Reform UK mayor of – Google, Google – Greater Lincolnshire Andrea Jenkyns has come up with a spiffing new policy idea.

She’s going to get rid of speed cameras.

And the comebacks went from nought to ridicule in 6.8 seconds.

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But we reckon this one said it best.

Poop, poop!

@Source @andreajenkyns