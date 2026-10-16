Reform UK-er Andrea Jenkyns wants to get rid of speed cameras and this A++ comeback left the rest on the hard shoulder

Politics Andrea Jenkyns Reform UK

Former Tory MP turned Reform UK mayor of – Google, Google – Greater Lincolnshire Andrea Jenkyns has come up with a spiffing new policy idea.

She’s going to get rid of speed cameras.

And the comebacks went from nought to ridicule in 6.8 seconds.

1. Why in God's only name would you want to get rid of speed cameras? https://t.co/GwR4FkzjD4 — Mariana Marinovic 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇲 (@DrMarianaClaire) October 15, 2026

2. You do realise speed cameras are generally installed where fatal accidents have taken place though right???? — MrsGrace🗿🤦🏻‍♀️ (@redheadlass1402) October 15, 2026

3. Another top drawer Reform UK policy. Make our roads even less safe than they currently are. https://t.co/mS6v9dLVKI — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 16, 2026

4. They’ve even rolled you out for a distraction? — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) October 15, 2026

5. <Insert your own car crash joke here> https://t.co/Yq190ZRzJ8 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 16, 2026

6. Used to know a traffic cop. He had to deal with the dead bodies which were caused by people speeding. He said he got used to the blood and guts, but he never got used to informing relatives that a family member had been killed. And you want to get rid of speed cameras? — David Calvert | Suffolk Prints and Cards (@powerportraits) October 16, 2026

But we reckon this one said it best.

What’s bright yellow and generally unpopular? https://t.co/9nT89NRbVo — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) October 16, 2026

Poop, poop!

@Source @andreajenkyns