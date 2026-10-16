Politics Andrea Jenkyns Reform UK
Reform UK-er Andrea Jenkyns wants to get rid of speed cameras and this A++ comeback left the rest on the hard shoulder
Former Tory MP turned Reform UK mayor of – Google, Google – Greater Lincolnshire Andrea Jenkyns has come up with a spiffing new policy idea.
She’s going to get rid of speed cameras.
And the comebacks went from nought to ridicule in 6.8 seconds.
But we reckon this one said it best.
What’s bright yellow and generally unpopular? https://t.co/9nT89NRbVo
— Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) October 16, 2026
Poop, poop!
@Source @andreajenkyns