Elon Musk unveiled a Tesla “flying car” – 18 people who would rather keep their feet and tyres on the ground

News elon musk Tesla

Where Elon Musk is going, he doesn’t need roads.

Which is just as well because his former DOGE department probably fired everyone who builds and maintains roads in the US.

This week, Musk unveiled the Tesla Roadster 2, which he says will be the world’s first flying car. It apparently uses tech from his aerospace company SpaceX to “basically fly like a rocket”.

Musk hosted a demo of the “flying car” at a SpaceX testing facility in Texas.

Real life, baby https://t.co/3QEqn18wig — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

A video shows the remote-controlled Roadster driving up a curved ramp using suction to grip upside down, before deploying thrusters to flip itself, fly and land.

Musk also said it can go from 0 to 60pmh in 0.81 seconds.

0-60 mph in 0.81 seconds https://t.co/7Pp4oqJVzq — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

There was also a demo of a Roadster using its jets to leap over a line of other cars.

Do a kickflip! https://t.co/DJ1Bq1yu8m — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

As you can imagine, people had some thoughts and feelings about Elon’s Doc Brown moment – including the actor who played Doc Brown himself…

2. Elon Musk flips a vehicle upside down and everyone claps and cheers. But when I do it, suddenly I'm "recklessly endangering children" and "unfit to be a school bus driver". — Jim Strabo (@JimStrabo) October 16, 2026

3. I can't begin to tell you how much I like it when my car stays on the ground https://t.co/m6pydooswo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 16, 2026

4. car insurance companies watching the roadster demo pic.twitter.com/J1FKVLr6u7 — gaut (@0xgaut) October 16, 2026

5. Tesla Roadster moments after its India launch 😭 pic.twitter.com/rUcmAIqiuM — Aviii (@aviiiiii31) October 16, 2026

6. When someone carjacks your new Tesla. pic.twitter.com/Em0Q6hVwWX — G (@stevensongs) October 16, 2026

7. When I try to roll the windows down in my Roadster and I accidentally launch the car 60 feet into the air pic.twitter.com/bnLlsLMviI — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) October 16, 2026

8. Thank fuck, that halfpipe on the way to Asda is always a bastard https://t.co/1XCzsbkdZZ — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) October 16, 2026

9. in a week we're going to find out this was a drone made entirely of lightweight plastic or something https://t.co/1qaiRfZv0z — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) October 16, 2026

10. The last thing you idiots need is a fucking flying car. — Benny Boy (@Camel_Crushin) October 16, 2026

11. Unpopular opinion… A car that hovers for a few seconds isn’t the same as a flying car. — dan (@Dan16676935420) October 16, 2026

12. There are actual people on here who think Elon is about to sell a flying car. You share a planet with these apes. — Reid Southen (@Rahll) October 16, 2026

13. Also want to point out that we do have flying cars. They’re called helicopters. https://t.co/rTBqpX5nhL — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) October 16, 2026

14. Elon straps some high-pressure compressed air thrusters under a Roaster, seals it to a ramp, then drops it and calls it a "flying car" No spatial navigation system, no human operator, no actual flight. No regulatory clearance for this to even be legal. Reminds me of the hype… — Johnny AGI (@JohnnyAGI) October 16, 2026

15. If you think that "car" was anything but a hollowed-out Coke can, you're a sucker. This isn't a flying car. It's a stock pumping sales gimmick. Could I see cold gas thrusters used for a one second 0-60 boost on the final car, sure. But do a kick flip w/ a 1 ton battery pack? No. https://t.co/ccfoArBFgV — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) October 16, 2026

16. Men will literally build a flying car instead of going to therapy — maro (@ProofofMaro) October 16, 2026

17. They have finally invented a flying car and Arsenal is yet to win the Champions League. — Noorie (@Nurapost) October 16, 2026