Elon Musk unveiled a Tesla “flying car” – 18 people who would rather keep their feet and tyres on the ground
Where Elon Musk is going, he doesn’t need roads.
Which is just as well because his former DOGE department probably fired everyone who builds and maintains roads in the US.
This week, Musk unveiled the Tesla Roadster 2, which he says will be the world’s first flying car. It apparently uses tech from his aerospace company SpaceX to “basically fly like a rocket”.
Musk hosted a demo of the “flying car” at a SpaceX testing facility in Texas.
Real life, baby https://t.co/3QEqn18wig
— Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026
A video shows the remote-controlled Roadster driving up a curved ramp using suction to grip upside down, before deploying thrusters to flip itself, fly and land.
Musk also said it can go from 0 to 60pmh in 0.81 seconds.
0-60 mph in 0.81 seconds https://t.co/7Pp4oqJVzq
— Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026
There was also a demo of a Roadster using its jets to leap over a line of other cars.
Do a kickflip! https://t.co/DJ1Bq1yu8m
— Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026
As you can imagine, people had some thoughts and feelings about Elon’s Doc Brown moment – including the actor who played Doc Brown himself…