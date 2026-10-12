Celebrity AI elon musk takedowns

Never let it be said that Elon Musk isn’t anything but the sharpest tool in the box, right?

Well, kind of. Because Donald Trump’s best friend/worst enemy (delete according to the time of day) has been on Twitter begging up his AI tool Grok and it’s ability – checks notes – to choose your children’s presents for you.

I just asked Grok @Bot to research the most fun Lego Star Wars kits for young kids and order them. As easy as that. https://t.co/5IKVoqvuhb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2026

But not as easy, it turned out, as it was to go in and immediately cancel Musk’s Lego order and as lessons in online safety go, this one was particularly brutal.

Just canceled your order, don’t share your info online guys 👍 https://t.co/GoE8he0PCT — Enderman (@Enderman) October 11, 2026

And in close-up …

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

1. This shit is genuinely frying me, proof that he came into that money with luck and not wits — Jedi Knight ™ (@sirferrell2) October 11, 2026

2. dude cancelled the order of a kids gift this is some hilariously evil shit 😭😭😭 — yydlan (@goodxeetinc) October 11, 2026

3. Bro said fuck them kids ✌️😭 pic.twitter.com/NmqEGVkONE — JAY 🥷🏽 (@SRTJay98) October 11, 2026

5. bro successfully rage baited the world richest man😂😂 — David Uchenna (@callmidavid) October 11, 2026

6. Now everyone order pizzas to his address lol — YW8INTHEQ (@YW8INTHEQ_) October 11, 2026