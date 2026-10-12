Celebrity AI elon musk takedowns
Elon Musk tried to big up Grok on Twitter and was given a brutal lesson in online safety and it was just magnificent
Never let it be said that Elon Musk isn’t anything but the sharpest tool in the box, right?
Well, kind of. Because Donald Trump’s best friend/worst enemy (delete according to the time of day) has been on Twitter begging up his AI tool Grok and it’s ability – checks notes – to choose your children’s presents for you.
I just asked Grok @Bot to research the most fun Lego Star Wars kits for young kids and order them. As easy as that. https://t.co/5IKVoqvuhb
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2026
But not as easy, it turned out, as it was to go in and immediately cancel Musk’s Lego order and as lessons in online safety go, this one was particularly brutal.
Just canceled your order, don’t share your info online guys 👍 https://t.co/GoE8he0PCT
— Enderman (@Enderman) October 11, 2026
And in close-up …
And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.