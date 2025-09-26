US doge donald trump elon musk

The US Government has been quietly rehiring people fired in the Doge slash-and-burn exercise, if you were wondering how efficient the Department of Government Efficiency actually was

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 26th, 2025

Before they had a slap fight in the Oval Office over who has the best hair*, Donald Trump and Elon Musk were gleeful collaborators on a project known as the Department of Government Efficiency.

*May not have happened, but if people can go around accusing immigrants of eating cats, dogs and swans, anything’s possible.

The so-called cost-cutting exercise slashed the federal workforce and funding programmes, including people who carried out child cancer research and those who monitored upcoming weather changes to warn people of impending hurricanes.

In a twist we all saw coming, the US Government has been forced to rehire some of those people, and they will be entitled to seven months’ worth of back pay. Kerching for them …bad news for the American taxpayers.

The internet wasn’t shy about making its feelings known, and these posts capture the mood very well.

To sum up …

Source AP News Image Wikimedia Commons