Politics MAGA Victoria Derbyshire

Like us you might not be overly familiar with the work of KT McFarland, a mega Maga who was part of Donald Trump’s first administration and is closely aligned with all his ‘America First’ nonsense.

We mention her because she was a guest on BBC2’s Newsnight, where she took issue with Victoria Derbyshire’s questioning to the point where she accused the estimable presenter of ‘virtue signalling’.

And we can only imagine she is not a student of Derbyshire’s work because it didn’t end well for her, it didn’t end well at all.

Victoria Derbyshire’s takedown of KT McFarland is well worth a watch 👌

#newsnight https://t.co/ajOisRlC2j — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 18, 2026

If you fancy a longer clip for a little bit more context.

"The Europeans continue to buy Russian oil…"

"So does the United States."

"Only recently! A little bit of diesel…" President Trump’s former Deputy National Security Advisor KT McFarland says Europe is paying for Russia’s war in Ukraine by continuing to buy Russian oil. #Newsnight — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 18, 2026

Consider yourself well and truly Derbyshire-ed.

1. It was glorious — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 18, 2026

2. She is brilliant. — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 18, 2026

3. Victoria is so good — Roger (@Clearbrook55) November 19, 2026

4. @vicderbyshire is one of the few British journalists actually doing her job – holding people to account. — Cerule (@cerulecoach) November 19, 2026

5. Oh my days! Someone finally telling them how it is. Well done @vicderbyshire 👏👏 — Sandra Foy (@Monkbythesea) November 19, 2026

Source @BBCNewsnight H/T @mikoh123