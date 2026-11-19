Politics MAGA Victoria Derbyshire
A mega Maga accused Victoria Derbyshire of ‘virtue signalling’ and it didn’t end well for her, it didn’t end well at all
Like us you might not be overly familiar with the work of KT McFarland, a mega Maga who was part of Donald Trump’s first administration and is closely aligned with all his ‘America First’ nonsense.
We mention her because she was a guest on BBC2’s Newsnight, where she took issue with Victoria Derbyshire’s questioning to the point where she accused the estimable presenter of ‘virtue signalling’.
And we can only imagine she is not a student of Derbyshire’s work because it didn’t end well for her, it didn’t end well at all.
Victoria Derbyshire’s takedown of KT McFarland is well worth a watch 👌
#newsnight https://t.co/ajOisRlC2j
— Mike H (@mikoh123) November 18, 2026
If you fancy a longer clip for a little bit more context.
"The Europeans continue to buy Russian oil…"
"So does the United States."
"Only recently! A little bit of diesel…"
President Trump’s former Deputy National Security Advisor KT McFarland says Europe is paying for Russia’s war in Ukraine by continuing to buy Russian oil.
#Newsnight
— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 18, 2026
Consider yourself well and truly Derbyshire-ed.
Source @BBCNewsnight H/T @mikoh123