Stephen Fry’s pithy 15-second take on Brexit went wildly viral and surely speaks for us all

It’s been seven years since the Brexit referendum and more than three years since the UK officially left the European Union, as if you didn’t know.

And yet the consequences keep piling up and the debate, such as it is, shows no sign of going away.

But surely no-one captures the state we find ourselves in now quite so pithily as Stephen Fry did on Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC1 show on Sunday,

Stephen Fry on Brexit: “Brexit, we must mention Brexit. The Labour Party is afraid to mention it. It was a catastrophe and everybody knows it deep in their bones…they know it, of course they do, and certainly the rest of the world does”#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/lRuHOae8JO — David (@Zero_4) September 10, 2023

Nailed it.

And there was more where that came from.

“The Labour Party is afraid to mention Brexit – it was a catastrophe and everybody knows it deep in their bones” Comedian Stephen Fry gives his views on the impact of Britain leaving the EU#BBCLauraK https://t.co/hlwJIzQfgd pic.twitter.com/TO6j5Kh6cO — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 10, 2023

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Marvellous from @stephenfry Such a relief to hear anyone speaking plain sense these days. Brexit is a catastrophe. And we should be changing the way we power things. The planet requires it and so does our economy. pic.twitter.com/dzc3DRrbK8 — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) September 10, 2023

Stephen Fry smashing out the uncomfortable truth. You can see #bbclaurak twiddles her pen when she is trying to come up with an interruption to stop the non-Tory approved point of view being aired. https://t.co/BRKzsPf0n4 — Carl (@CarlEckett) September 10, 2023

Laura Kuenssberg try to tell Stephen Fry that not everyone believes Brexit has been a catastrophe. Stephen Fry is having none of it.

👏👏pic.twitter.com/DLWpfiiFld — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 10, 2023

I’ll mention it, Stevie baby. Brexit is what I always said it would be: A SHITSHOW. https://t.co/w40yJ6LPKh — Count Binface (@CountBinface) September 10, 2023

The BBC #Brexit appeasement needs to be challenged and @stephenfry shows how easy it is to do this 👏 pic.twitter.com/Mwg7MwBabp — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) September 10, 2023

The brexity response to Stephen Fry’s truth bomb about Brexit being a catastrophe is to list all the supposed ‘benefits’ (trade deals, immigration, democracy). None of which work better for us. There’s NO improvement to our daily lives. Just damage.

‘We all know it in our bones.’ — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) September 11, 2023

Well said Stephen Fry.

And of course everyone knows it. https://t.co/0FWahm5qo8 — Robert Bob…. What is this nightmare? #FBPE (@MrRobertBob1) September 10, 2023

Just in the interests of balance and all that …

Clearly delusional about Brexit and climate change, I suggest Stephen Fry sticks to what he is good at, being comedy https://t.co/gdoc839v4k — Richard Tice 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) September 10, 2023

Source Twitter @Zero_4