Lauren Boebert was kicked out of the theatre for disrupting Beetlejuice – 17 five-star reviews

Right-wing Republican Representative, gun obsessive and serial self-owner Lauren Boebert has once again hit the headlines for the wrong reasons after she was kicked out of a performance of the Beetlejuice musical at Denver’s Buell Theatre.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF LAUREN BOEBERT GETTING KICKED OUT OF 'BEETLEJUICE' MUSICAL IN DENVER RELEASED pic.twitter.com/6X1cxQuN05 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 13, 2023

According to The Denver Post, a pregnant woman seated behind Boebert had asked her to stop vaping, but the congresswoman simply replied “no”.

Boebert allegedly also recorded large chunks of the show on her phone, took flash photographs and joined in loudly with the songs before the weight of complaints led to her being escorted from the theatre. She wasn’t exactly contrite – either in the moment or later, on Twitter.

The incident is just the latest Boebert behaviour to gain the wrong kind of publicity. It was too much of an open goal for tweeters to ignore.

1.

I could forgive Capitol rioters faster than someone that talks and vapes during a show. pic.twitter.com/XBk9C9clND — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) September 13, 2023

2.

Lauren Boebert: "Do you know who I am?" Theater manager: "Yes. Sarah Palin with even less class." pic.twitter.com/d4b1KCVfb8 — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) September 13, 2023

3.

Of all those people in the crowd trying to enjoy the show, only one neanderthal had to behave so obnoxiously that she was ruining it for the rest of the audience and had to be removed. And that person was a Member of the US House of Representatives. https://t.co/5QBzwNHsCw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 13, 2023

4.

At this point the only way Lauren Boebert could embarrass herself any more thoroughly would be if she got kicked out of the audience at a local theater production for acting like an asshole. So of course that's exactly what she did:https://t.co/kZIvGqJR41 — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 13, 2023

5.

United States Congresswoman Lauren Boebert being escorted out of a Beetlejuice musical for being disruptive.

She just oozes class doesn’t she? pic.twitter.com/Eit5xyryFV — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 13, 2023

6.

When you go to the theater, try not to put on your own show. pic.twitter.com/70cW1nL7BF — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 13, 2023

7.

1) this is hilarious, 2) props to house management and security for waiting until the end of a number to kick her out https://t.co/B8CnIhzzAq — Kate Reinking (@katereinking) September 13, 2023

8.

know who never got tossed the fuck out of a theater for being a disruptive and disorderly falling-out-of-her-clothes technicolor dumpster fire? the email lady — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 13, 2023

9.

Do not sing from the audience people. DO NOT https://t.co/LpxM6EYYMg — Devin Nunes’ cow (@DevinCow) September 13, 2023

10.

NEW footage leaked of Lauren Boebert being kicked out of 'Beetlejuice' pic.twitter.com/cso2GNzhZj — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 13, 2023

11.

It figures the liberal media isn’t even mentioning Lauren Boebert and my son’s spot on Beetlejuice attire. pic.twitter.com/4RCmCZf8Il — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) September 13, 2023

12.

If you say Beetlejuice three times, Lauren Boebert gets arrested. pic.twitter.com/IEiP1L8TUj — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 13, 2023

13.

BREAKING NEWS: LAUREN BOEBERT ESCORTED OUT OF CAPITOL pic.twitter.com/GSEBPk8RbV — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 13, 2023

14.

The walk of an inconsiderate idiot. I would say “the walk of shame” but we all know, she’s too stupid to have any of that. https://t.co/OVxRWafrks — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) September 13, 2023

15.

Reminder we once cancelled a guy for misspelling “potato” https://t.co/n8v9MmOEAw — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) September 13, 2023

16.

I mean, she was probably feeling right at home watching a play about an annoying demon that won’t leave. https://t.co/w9NR5a5NJQ — Kaore (@Kaore) September 14, 2023

17.

remember, if they can kick a drunken lauren boebert out of 'beetlejuice' for vaping, they can do it to you. https://t.co/YXmx1fIPJb — ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) September 13, 2023

Brett Meiselas had this stark observation.

This theater has higher standards than the Republican Congress https://t.co/ajTM8x2VxY — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) September 13, 2023

Source MeidasTouch Image Screengrab