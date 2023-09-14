US

Lauren Boebert was kicked out of the theatre for disrupting Beetlejuice – 17 five-star reviews

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 14th, 2023

Right-wing Republican Representative, gun obsessive and serial self-owner Lauren Boebert has once again hit the headlines for the wrong reasons after she was kicked out of a performance of the Beetlejuice musical at Denver’s Buell Theatre.

According to The Denver Post, a pregnant woman seated behind Boebert had asked her to stop vaping, but the congresswoman simply replied “no”.

Boebert allegedly also recorded large chunks of the show on her phone, took flash photographs and joined in loudly with the songs before the weight of complaints led to her being escorted from the theatre. She wasn’t exactly contrite – either in the moment or later, on Twitter.

The incident is just the latest Boebert behaviour to gain the wrong kind of publicity. It was too much of an open goal for tweeters to ignore.

Brett Meiselas had this stark observation.

Source MeidasTouch Image Screengrab