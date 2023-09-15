Mexico is displaying ‘mummified aliens’ and these 19 reactions should be preserved for posterity

Twitter

Meanwhile, in Mexico …

BREAKING: Two alleged mummified corpses of aliens have been unveiled to Mexican politicians and the videos have been released online. According to the journalist and UFO researcher, Jaime Maussan, who testified under oath that the specimens have "unknown" DNA", they were found… pic.twitter.com/Gbv2XeaoIJ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 13, 2023

The man behind the event, Jaime Maussan, claims to be an expert on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), which is what we’re calling UFOs these days, and showed films of apparent alien craft during the presentation of the ‘mummies’.

This is what Professor Brian Cox had to say on the so-called aliens.

Obviously I’ve been asked about this story. My immediate response – they are way too humanoid. It’s very unlikely that an intelligent species that evolved on another planet would look like us. Secondly – send a sample off to 23andme – let alone the University down the road – and… https://t.co/emPKw9t9Fw — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) September 14, 2023

There’s no word, as yet, from any GB News presenters, Matt Le Tissier or your Aunt Maureen on Facebook, so we’ll probably reserve judgement for now.

This was Twitter’s verdict.

1.

Wtf is up with these Mexican aliens? They look like something I made in papier-mâché class in kindergarten. But also are you telling me E.T was a documentary? — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) September 13, 2023

2.

Meet the billionaire who spends $2 million per year to stay young pic.twitter.com/tUsCfm84rP — Neeraj K Agrawal (@NeerajKA) September 13, 2023

3.

Mexico is unboxing aliens . pic.twitter.com/OrToUTjShX — Davidi Ohmbra (@iohmbra) September 13, 2023

4.

5.

AMAZING: Artist reconstruction of what the alien may have looked like before he was mummified! pic.twitter.com/YglEEJYibh — beetle moses (@beetlemoses) September 14, 2023

6.

Me after answering two emails pic.twitter.com/JJXMIHe3HS — Kelly Vaughn (@kvlly) September 14, 2023

7.

going to bed at 3am with an alarm set for 7am pic.twitter.com/1BdQrzijoP — Jessi (@jessinicoleb) September 14, 2023

8.

me after 30 minutes of no attention pic.twitter.com/vrh0YoLUoz — Crawford M Horton (@broiledcrawfish) September 14, 2023

9.

On Mexi-alien’s foot it reads “Hecho en China.” pic.twitter.com/9l7NHtaMlr — Lou Perez (@TheLouPerez) September 13, 2023

10.