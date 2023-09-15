Life

That multimillionaire boss apologised for wishing unemployment would rise 50% and got all the responses he deserved

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2023

You might have seen earlier this week that story about multimillionaire boss Tim Gurner.

You remember, the one who said employees had become arrogant and overpaid, and that what we needed was a 40% to 50% increase in unemployment to put ‘pain in the economy … to remind people that they work for the employer, not the other way around.’

It prompted no end of responses as you might imagine and we’ve rounded up 17 of the best here. Here are just three of them.

And we mention it again because Gurner has now gone and apologised for what he said in an entirely predictable but no less incredible reverse ferret.

And this being a free market and evertything, he got all the responses he deserved.

And also this.