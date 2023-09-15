That multimillionaire boss apologised for wishing unemployment would rise 50% and got all the responses he deserved

Life

You might have seen earlier this week that story about multimillionaire boss Tim Gurner.

You remember, the one who said employees had become arrogant and overpaid, and that what we needed was a 40% to 50% increase in unemployment to put ‘pain in the economy … to remind people that they work for the employer, not the other way around.’

Gurner Group founder Tim Gurner tells the Financial Review Property Summit workers have become "arrogant" since COVID and "We've got to kill that attitude." https://t.co/lcX3CCxGuj pic.twitter.com/f9HK2YZRRE — Financial Review (@FinancialReview) September 12, 2023

It prompted no end of responses as you might imagine and we’ve rounded up 17 of the best here. Here are just three of them.

Inflation: 6%

Wage increases: 3.7% “Now work harder, slaves” — Fluke (@Fluke4326) September 12, 2023

Why doesn’t he do us a favour and volunteer his job as the first step to the 50%. — Clint (@flyingsputnik) September 12, 2023

Talent attraction might be a problem for Tim going forward. I’d prefer to walk over hot coals than work for him. — Blake Nicholson (@bnicho6384) September 12, 2023

And we mention it again because Gurner has now gone and apologised for what he said in an entirely predictable but no less incredible reverse ferret.

And this being a free market and evertything, he got all the responses he deserved.

I’m deeply sorry you proles found out I feed on your misery & despair. Let me make it clear I hugely respect your pathetic meaningless existence pic.twitter.com/oSMY4ayyct — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) September 14, 2023

I deeply regret that everyone heard what I really think and oddly those outside a room of property developers weren’t so on board. pic.twitter.com/JCuSqaXsuH — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) September 14, 2023

He regrets saying what he actually thinks because now everybody thinks he’s actually a colossal fuckwit. https://t.co/LSlaeA5jXz — Paul Dempsey (@PaulDempsey) September 14, 2023

Tim Gurner is sorry he got caught. pic.twitter.com/PyFQp91Eri — James Jansson (@jamesjansson) September 14, 2023

Translation: I regret that what I said has impacted my reputation and my business, and because of this I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/i1TUqep3To — Alternate Media Watchers (@AltMediaWatch) September 14, 2023

“Deeply sorry” because he no longer believes what he said in denigrating working Australians just a few days ago, or because he now realises it was bad for his business and he might lose some money? https://t.co/SHQ4if4yOI — Craig Emerson (@DrCraigEmerson) September 14, 2023

Australian multimillionaire Tim Gurner "deeply regrets" the fact that we heard him say that. And honestly the suggestion unemployment should rise wasn't nearly the most offensive thing he said… The fact he thinks employees should fear and bow to employers was the worst bit. https://t.co/c1xhepLpby — Dylan Reeve (@DylanReeve) September 15, 2023

CEO Tim Gurner, the twat who claimed Aus needs higher unemployment to “kill that attitude” among workers that their bosses are “lucky to have them” has contritely apologised. I hope workers, particularly tradies, have a long memory. — ShiannonCorcoranx4 (@ShiannonC) September 14, 2023

