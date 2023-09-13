A multimillionaire boss said employees were arrogant and overpaid and these 17 responses surely say it best

Life

A multimillionaire Australian property developer has gone wildly viral after sharing his thoughts on how to make the world a better place. Well, betterish.

Tim Gurner, whose company’s portfolio is reportedly worth the thick end of £5bn, said employees had become lazy during Covid and were now arrogant and overpaid.

And what we really needed was a 40% to 50% increase in unemployment so that we see ‘pain in the economy. We need to remind people that they work for the employer, not the other way around.’

Gurner Group founder Tim Gurner tells the Financial Review Property Summit workers have become “arrogant” since COVID and “We’ve got to kill that attitude.” https://t.co/lcX3CCxGuj pic.twitter.com/f9HK2YZRRE — Financial Review (@FinancialReview) September 12, 2023

He seems nice.

Although perhaps we shouldn’t be overly surprised, because if you think he looks vaguely familiar, you might be right.

Holy shit, its the original Avocado Toast guy! https://t.co/3BDNohKZad pic.twitter.com/ty6bw7uxHs — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 12, 2023

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine on Twitter. And these 17 people surely said it best.

1.

Inflation: 6%

Wage increases: 3.7% “Now work harder, slaves” — Fluke (@Fluke4326) September 12, 2023

2.

i like teaching lefty theory as much as the next guy but I can rarely do better at explaining the connection between capital and social-political domination than just pointing at what the guys with the capital do and say https://t.co/6nuBCGXtem — Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò (@OlufemiOTaiwo) September 12, 2023

3.

Why doesn’t he do us a favour and volunteer his job as the first step to the 50%. — Clint (@flyingsputnik) September 12, 2023

4.

Talent attraction might be a problem for Tim going forward. I’d prefer to walk over hot coals than work for him. — Blake Nicholson (@bnicho6384) September 12, 2023

5.

This guy's chatting like he's invested everything he has in guillotine futures. https://t.co/Fftt30xsnR — The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) September 12, 2023

6.

I have told the orcas where his yacht is. I have told the capybaras where his houses are. What more can I do. https://t.co/UBstkTFK9x — Josie Long manifesting the baby sleeping through (@JosieLong) September 12, 2023

7.

you call yourself gurner but I bet you’ve never gurned a day in your life — barney greenway stan account (@tomorrowsashes) September 12, 2023

8.

Capitalism will never fall on its own. It will have to be pushed. The accumulation of capital will never cease. It will have to be stopped. The capitalist class will never willingly surrender its power. It will have to be dispossessed. https://t.co/HbKEtGrjp8 — David Harvey (@profdavidharvey) September 12, 2023

9.