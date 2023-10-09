News

Eton’s new Provost admits he judges people for not attending the school that shaped Boris Johnson

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 9th, 2023

Eton has a new Provost, effectively the top administrator, in the form of Sir Nicholas Coleridge – a close associate of the King, with a background in publishing and the Arts.

A passage from a Telegraph piece on his appointment has gone viral – and it tells you more about the man than Wikipedia ever could.

We’re very fond of Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston, but less sure about their fellow Old Etonians, David Cameron, George Osborne and Boris Johnson – going off their records in office.

People were unimpressed.

