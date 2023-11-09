News

GB News wasn’t happy with the John Lewis Christmas ad and it’s the very definition of irritating all the right people

John Plunkett. Updated November 9th, 2023

When the marketing types at John Lewis sit down to look at all the responses garnered by their new John Lewis Christmas ad, let’s hope this one makes it somewhere close to the top of the pile.

It’s GB News presenters Isabel Webster and Stephen Dixon – no, us neither – responding to the new ad, which gave starring role to an outsized Venus fly trap.

First up, the ad (just in case you haven’t seen it yet).

And here’s what Dixon and Webster made of it.

Surely the very definition of irritating all the right people?

This GB News viewer (presumably) was totally here for them, and sound like an absolute wow to have around the Christmas table.

But not everyone with a string of numbers after their Twitter handle couldn’t see it …

Nicely put.

We’re with this person.

And this person.

READ MORE

These people were furious there’s ‘no dad’ in the John Lewis Christmas ad and their response was A++

Source @GBNEWS