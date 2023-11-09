These people were furious there’s ‘no dad’ in the John Lewis Christmas ad and their response was A++

News

The John Lewis Christmas ad is out and it’s a bit of a departure from previous years. Gone is the traditional tear-jerker of a pop cover – and good riddance to that – with the starring role going to an out-sized Venus fly trap.

The launch of the ad has become something of a national moment, when the Christmas shopping binge begins in earnest.

Not only that, it’s also become a rallying cry around which a certain section of the population – typically those with a flag or a long row of numbers after their name on social media – can get really very angry indeed.

And this year, we’re sorry (very glad) to say, was no different.

And while there were plenty of people highlighting this similarity …

I was not aware that “Little Shop of Horrors” had a Christmas special. — Suburban Minifigure (@sonofwu) November 9, 2023

Snapper & Alfie’s story is original and based on a family forging its own Christmas traditions. Our central character choice was inspired by the realisation that Venus Flytraps are strangely Christmassy in their red and green colours. ^Caitlin — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) November 9, 2023

… and others who pointed out that Venus fly traps aren’t actually like that (you don’t say …)

Venus fly traps are very tender plants and wouldn’t do well outside in the frosty winter weather — MrShep (@mrshepcom) November 9, 2023

Thank you for the feedback! This is a lighthearted story, and we hope that our viewers will see it that way – Beth — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) November 9, 2023

The thing that really got some people going was because they couldn’t spot the dad (because every family is identical, right?)

This ad shows a mum and a grandma. We always attempt to show a broad representation of British life, single parent families make up nearly a quarter of families with dependent children in the UK and they aren’t often shown on TV. — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) November 9, 2023

I enjoyed the advert but it would have been nice to see the Dad or even Grandad.

Fathers play just as an important role in their children’s lives. — Si (@Prem2014) November 9, 2023

Really pleased you enjoyed our Christmas advert Showing a mum and a grandma,

we always attempt to show a broad representation of British life across our advertising. This is a very realistic scenario for thousands of families in the UK. – Nicola — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) November 9, 2023

Banned the Dad, have we? Sexist bastards. You’ve lost me as a customer forever. Happy Christmas, hope you’re bankrupt next year. — Maxwelljim (@Maxwelljim46385) November 9, 2023

Thanks for the feedback, Maxwell. Single parent families make up nearly a quarter of families with dependent children in the UK and they aren’t often shown on TV. We always attempt to show a broad representation of British life across our advertising. – Beth — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) November 9, 2023

You could have at least slipped a token Grandad into the mix. Apparently men don’t exist at Christmas for whoever runs your marketing team. Lots of single Dads out there as well but much more important to look inclusive by excluding 50% of the population. Embarrassing. — Andrew Muzzlewhite (@AMuzzlewhite1) November 9, 2023

Thanks for this Andrew. We always attempt to show a broad representation of British life across our advertising and this is a very realistic scenario for thousands of families in the UK. – Petra — John Lewis & Partners (@JohnLewisRetail) November 9, 2023

And it didn’t stop there …

Where’s the father and grandfather? Did the plant eat them? https://t.co/uZkVAoTN7h — Rob (@firstlegioncomp) November 9, 2023

Christmas without a father – that’s the John Lewis way. https://t.co/OjNoKdBdi2 — Devil’s Advocate (@DA__writes) November 9, 2023

This person saw it coming.

Somewhere in the country a straight middle aged overweight white man with a Union Jack tattoo is analysing this advert for something to complain about https://t.co/GapX6WCU6T — rhys (@rhyssuxx) November 9, 2023

So did this person.

I’m sure ‘Britain’s Strictest Headmistress’ is already furiously bashing away at her typewriter https://t.co/rCVL4TnvYX — Kevin (@yorkiepud76) November 9, 2023

Hats off to the John Lewis staff who responded to each and every one of the tweets. In particular, this one.

To conclude …

Men losing their shit because they’re not represented in this Christmas advert. It is a reality for many happy and well functioning families that men are absent. I think it’s a joyful advert and perhaps men should wind their fucking necks in https://t.co/UNp5hwLAom —  ⓟⓞⓟⓢ (@Pops__o) November 9, 2023

