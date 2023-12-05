Videos

This classic beauty queen Q&A has just gone viral – and we mean wildly viral – on Twitter and it’s well worth a minute or so of your time.

It’s from back in the day – 2007, to be precise – and Miss South Carolina Teen USA (how was/is this a thing?) Caite Upton and it’s fair to say her answer didn’t go entirely to plan.

The excruciating exchange went back into orbit after it was shared by the Twitter account @historyinmemes and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Still the greatest answer of all time on TV pic.twitter.com/Kq7D3ohxFa — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 4, 2023

Mega ooooof.

how is this real — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) December 4, 2023

I like how you can tell she was coached to use certain words and phrases, like "such as", or "our children", and to bring in subjects like Iraq which was in the news all the time back then. — L Y D O N (@Shayor19) December 4, 2023

I feel like I lost more brain cells watching and hearing this than smoking marijuana — rao zameer (@rao_zam) December 4, 2023

Not actually a Q&A, but this one – shared by one of the many, many replies – was pretty good too.

Miss France shall Never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/YHQuOz8nkh — VisionaryVoid (@VisionaryVoid) December 4, 2023

And if it’s got you in the mood for a bit of a deep dive – well, deepish – into what happened next, go here!

Source @historyinmemes