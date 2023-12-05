Tom Bradby’s brutal News at 10 intro went wildly viral and it’s a devastating verdict on the state of the nation right now

News

Tom Bradby is no stranger to telling it exactly like it is at the top of ITV’s News at 10.

But the opening to Monday night’s programme was particularly stark. As a verdict on the state of the nation right now, it was devastating stuff.

Tom Bradbury, "Picture a country going backwards, where workers haven't had a decent pay rise in 15 years, public services are on the verge of collapse, and the gap between rich and poor grows year on year" "That is how Britain was described today in a bleak and damming… pic.twitter.com/kk8GnWVMnY — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 5, 2023

The clip has been going wildly viral on Twitter and here are just a few of the things people are saying about it.

The UK is poorer, weaker, less influential, productive, or welcoming. On almost every indicator we’re falling behind European countries that used to be comparators. Instead of worrying how to keep migrants out, govt should probably focus more on how to keep young people in. https://t.co/7SrbwO2FgU — alexandra hall hall (@alexhallhall) December 4, 2023

How to discuss Brexit. Without mentioning Brexit! — Andy Fletcher (@TheNomadman) December 5, 2023

Well done Tom Bradby https://t.co/rxcck1bLkr — Fr Ian Maher SCP#RejoinEU (@IanMaher7) December 5, 2023

Blistering attack on the state of Britain Tom Bradby ITV News pic.twitter.com/efwtlu5kQz — MichelleF (@MichelleFattoru) December 4, 2023

Just in case, like this person, you were wondering ….

What was the report called? — SRG401 (@Sourin401) December 5, 2023

Ending Stagnation. You can download it here:https://t.co/4RRAuD3n1K — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 5, 2023

And it took us back to this Tom Bradby classic from back in the day (AKA two years ago).

Never change, Tom.

