The official Tory account posted that BBC middle finger pic, but it wasn’t the anti-Labour gotcha they thought

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 8th, 2023

It seems that the Conservatives’ official Twitter/X account is being run by a 13-year-old, because they jumped at the chance to use the viral image of BBC newsreader Maryam Moshiri, who got caught out holding up her middle finger as she went to air.

Labour when you ask for their plans to tackle illegal migration. With a pic of a woman with her middle finger up

Their attempt to own Labour on the subject of immigration served to remind people of the behaviour of Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns, who wasn’t joking when she did this –

They certainly didn’t have the approval of all their MPs.

The backlash raised not only the Andrea Jenkyns image, but the Tories’ terrible record in many, many areas.

Alasdair Beckett-King reminded us that a one-finger response from Labour on immigration policy might be a welcome change.

