The official Tory account posted that BBC middle finger pic, but it wasn’t the anti-Labour gotcha they thought

It seems that the Conservatives’ official Twitter/X account is being run by a 13-year-old, because they jumped at the chance to use the viral image of BBC newsreader Maryam Moshiri, who got caught out holding up her middle finger as she went to air.

Their attempt to own Labour on the subject of immigration served to remind people of the behaviour of Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns, who wasn’t joking when she did this –

Funny meme, but here is a Conservative minister in real life. ~AA https://t.co/LIlYRwKmtY pic.twitter.com/ieN49eL1YM — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 7, 2023

They certainly didn’t have the approval of all their MPs.

Please delete this post https://t.co/t4ZPIanm9x — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) December 7, 2023

Amazed this has not – despite requests – been taken down, it is beneath us. — Alicia Kearns MP (@aliciakearns) December 7, 2023

The backlash raised not only the Andrea Jenkyns image, but the Tories’ terrible record in many, many areas.

1.

lol the Conservatives twitter account is so funny This is so so funny. Because the opposition just stick up the middle finger while the conservatives do good things like blocking human rights law. Who is tweeting for this account they should be a comic https://t.co/pw81ym3uMM — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) December 7, 2023

2.

Tories when you ask them for help with the cost of living crisis instead of one more illegal attempt to throw asylum seekers under the bus to win over dwindling votes from cunts pic.twitter.com/HEgiDTnpww — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 7, 2023

3.

When I was a kid, Tory voters were seen as pompous, selfish and greedy. But not childish and dumb.

Having turned so many previous voters away, the @Conservatives are reduced to this: focussing on the leftover dregs.

Appealing only to the mean and the stupid. https://t.co/QT1Yutv34p — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) December 7, 2023

4.

This is the actual Government of the United Kingdom tweeting this is it? https://t.co/29GZkvoaen — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) December 7, 2023

5.

Conservative MPs: ‘Surely there’s nothing else that this party could do to split itself any more than it has been already.’ Conservative Party Twitter Admin: ‘Hold my beer.’ — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 7, 2023

6.

Worth Remembering

This presenter apologised.

Andrea Jenkyns refused to. https://t.co/6sX5fCMg11 pic.twitter.com/dHABdLYXtl — Dylan (@dylan6roberts) December 7, 2023

7.

Conservatives when you ask for their plans to tackle cost of living, Covid, the care sector, climate breakdown, the NHS, housebuilding, sleaze, the asylum backlog or the 4% of GDP we've lost to Brexit. https://t.co/5VQ2UawMZj pic.twitter.com/EC3hhkiwby — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) December 7, 2023

8.

The Conservatives when you ask for a general election. https://t.co/Ixpw2DT4tu pic.twitter.com/REYubgwlxq — Henry Mance (@henrymance) December 7, 2023

9.

Conservatives when you ask why you can't afford your rent or your mortgage or your heating or your food bills, or why you can't see a doctor or register with a dentist or swim in the sea, or what their friends, family and donors have done with our pandemic money. pic.twitter.com/egKVHBCV45 — Dominic Minghella (@DMinghella) December 7, 2023

10.

Many voters have given up on the #Tory party This post shows they’ve given up on themselves , locked in a fridge drinking the left over booze from Boris Johnson’s lockdown parties , groping in the dark & hurling racist abuse at anyone who will listen #ToryCriminalsUnfitToGovern https://t.co/3dTZ1O7Y6r — Tanita Tikaram (@tanita_tikaram) December 7, 2023

11.

Conservatives when you ask them how to get a doctors appointment, buy a house, get the police to investigate a burglary, find a river without shit in it or fall in love with and marry a foreigner. https://t.co/jhFzi38ZV8 pic.twitter.com/iMxnsYhEL1 — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) December 7, 2023

12.

Conservatives when you ask what they are going to do about the cost of living crisis. pic.twitter.com/yaCvirQIQf — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) December 7, 2023

13.

You are Musk-level bad at social media. https://t.co/ZQv7KOWJei pic.twitter.com/2e8k4P6oYr — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) December 7, 2023

14.

What an *extraordinarily* stupid thing for the party of government to tweet. How long until it’s deleted, do we reckon? And is someone getting fired? https://t.co/duzQio6mKE — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) December 7, 2023

15.

Tories when you ask for their plans to tackle anything actually tangible to help people struggling in this country with things like heating their houses, paying for food, the NHS crisis…literally anything except racist dog whistles https://t.co/6jckA5tl8r pic.twitter.com/amoqGTEc9h — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) December 7, 2023

Alasdair Beckett-King reminded us that a one-finger response from Labour on immigration policy might be a welcome change.

