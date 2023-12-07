Twitter

The best thing about that BBC News middle finger fail was the eye-popping rage of these anti-BBC blowhards

John Plunkett. Updated December 7th, 2023

In an increasingly troubled and uncertain world, it’s becoming ever harder to switch on the TV News without an all-pervading sense of dread.

So thank goodness for moments like this.

And you’ll know all about the unfortunate BBC fail and presenter Maryam Moshiri’s explanation by now.

But we mention it again – again! – because the best bit might actually be the incandescant fury it prompted among the anti-BBC blowhard brigade.

Did they see the funny side? Did they ****. And it can’t help but make the whole thing even better.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude …

READ MORE

BBC News reader Maryam Moshiri explained how that unfortunate middle finger happened and it made people love it even more