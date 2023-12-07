The best thing about that BBC News middle finger fail was the eye-popping rage of these anti-BBC blowhards

Twitter

In an increasingly troubled and uncertain world, it’s becoming ever harder to switch on the TV News without an all-pervading sense of dread.

So thank goodness for moments like this.

WATCH: BBC News opens with anchor Maryam Moshiri giving the middle finger pic.twitter.com/UHJZik12I5 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 6, 2023

And you’ll know all about the unfortunate BBC fail and presenter Maryam Moshiri’s explanation by now.

But we mention it again – again! – because the best bit might actually be the incandescant fury it prompted among the anti-BBC blowhard brigade.

Did they see the funny side? Did they ****. And it can’t help but make the whole thing even better.

1.

This isn’t satire, an actual BBC News presenter got caught giving the middle finger live. Maryam Moshiri summing up the professionalism currently at the BBC. pic.twitter.com/QoJ4FT133J — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) December 7, 2023

2.

The BBC hates you. pic.twitter.com/gdXS99hQQA — We won, get over it (@tacticalleave) December 7, 2023

3.

BBC News presenter gives viewers the middle finger. Haha! They really do hate us pic.twitter.com/iYd5VjSAD6 — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) December 6, 2023

4.

They’re hired solely for their globalism and hatred of Britain — Dan ( ) (@Centrefuter) December 7, 2023

5.

A BBC newsreader caught giving the finger to the people who get shaken down to pay her salary. https://t.co/rqjZiJB4E9 — Leo Kearse – see me on YouTube & Headliners (@LeoKearse) December 7, 2023

6.

BBC News. At last they tell us how they feel about us. pic.twitter.com/Cr1oWPNfbQ — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) December 7, 2023

7.

First honest thing on the BBC in decades. — You’re On Your Own – YOYO (@hemlockview) December 6, 2023

8.

This is a BBC News presenter on live TV. Remember this the next time you are forced, by law, to pay the unfair, archaic, and thoroughly undeserved TV tax. They’re laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/Zg56a2zoxd — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) December 7, 2023

9.

Stop paying for the BBC. They hate us. #DefundTheBBC pic.twitter.com/PuyECCFLP9 — Darren McLean (@DarrenJMcLean) December 7, 2023

To conclude …

A lot of the ‘defund the BBC’ crowd are absolutely raging about this on here, and so I would like to congratulate Maryam Moshiri wholeheartedly. Keep it up. pic.twitter.com/aKinmxYjuX — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 7, 2023

READ MORE

BBC News reader Maryam Moshiri explained how that unfortunate middle finger happened and it made people love it even more