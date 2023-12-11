Celebrity

Michael Owen’s epically deadpan tale of throwing an apple core into the bin as a kid gripped the entire internet

John Plunkett. Updated December 11th, 2023

To the world of Michael Owen now, after the former England and Liverpool (and much else besides) striker gripped the entire internet with this tale of how he used to throw an apple core into the bin as a kid.

To say more risks spoilers, and that would be a terrible shame. Suffice to say, it’s 54 seconds very well spent, from Project Footballer over on TikTok

@project_footballer Michael Owen speaks on how the environment created by his parents shaped his mentality as a footballer #michaelowen #football #academyfootballer #liverpoolfc #manchesterunited ♬ original sound – Project Footballer

Just in case that’s tricky to watch …

And it prompted some very funny responses. Here are our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

And finally …

