Michael Owen’s epically deadpan tale of throwing an apple core into the bin as a kid gripped the entire internet
To the world of Michael Owen now, after the former England and Liverpool (and much else besides) striker gripped the entire internet with this tale of how he used to throw an apple core into the bin as a kid.
To say more risks spoilers, and that would be a terrible shame. Suffice to say, it’s 54 seconds very well spent, from Project Footballer over on TikTok
Just in case that’s tricky to watch …
— Olly (@ClassAOlly19) December 10, 2023
And it prompted some very funny responses. Here are our favourites.
1.
Owen’s mum whenever the apple hit the wallpaper https://t.co/pOUqNuXZaL pic.twitter.com/b3YGchgBzp
— Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) December 10, 2023
2.
Michael Owen’s dad after seeing his son get the apple in the bin two nights in a row pic.twitter.com/4kfsL0226Z https://t.co/h6UPS6fNQz
— Fletch (@Fletch_Tweets_) December 10, 2023
3.
I can’t believe this isn’t satire from Michael Owen
— Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) December 10, 2023
4.
Michael Owen after finishing his Apple pic.twitter.com/gEN8K9FFrw https://t.co/GSMDwFdUnZ
— Brannagans magic hat (@heyit5sam) December 10, 2023
5.
The fact that this isn’t him taking the piss is fantastic.
“I had the bravery to miss.” https://t.co/kMmUX3tlIT
— HLTCO (@HLTCO) December 10, 2023
6.
— Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) December 10, 2023
7.
— Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) December 10, 2023
And finally …
"Brave" applicant nails job interview pic.twitter.com/ijNrfvPLcf
— Andy Cantwell (@AndyCantwell) December 11, 2023
