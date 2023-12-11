The Finnish version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? went full Carry On Quizzing with this hilarious NSFW question
Back in September 2022, Henrik Ahonen tried his luck – and general knowledge – on the Finnish version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? (Haluatko miljonääriksi, in case you were wondering.)
After winning the fastest finger first round, he got a €100 question straight out of the Carry On playbook. Carry On Quizzing?
Finland’s version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. “What is the capital of Thailand?” pic.twitter.com/rD8IfQuvdD
— Marty Fields (@Martyfields) December 9, 2023
You won’t be surprised to learn that he got the right answer, which is – obviously – Bangdik.
A lot of people thought it was a spoof, but no – it’s just Finland.
Unfortunately, this question tripped him up and he went home with no money and a place in the Millionaire hall of fame.
At least he got a few right, unlike this confidently incorrect contestant.
Source Marty Fields Image Screengrab