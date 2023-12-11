The Finnish version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? went full Carry On Quizzing with this hilarious NSFW question

Entertainment

Back in September 2022, Henrik Ahonen tried his luck – and general knowledge – on the Finnish version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? (Haluatko miljonääriksi, in case you were wondering.)

After winning the fastest finger first round, he got a €100 question straight out of the Carry On playbook. Carry On Quizzing?

Finland’s version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. “What is the capital of Thailand?” pic.twitter.com/rD8IfQuvdD — Marty Fields (@Martyfields) December 9, 2023

You won’t be surprised to learn that he got the right answer, which is – obviously – Bangdik.

A lot of people thought it was a spoof, but no – it’s just Finland.

1.

2.

Lock in C please — Jet Ski Bandit (@fulovitboss) December 10, 2023

3.

Only sex tourists know the answer to this one — Andy Woodard (@andynwoodard) December 10, 2023

4.

Wonder if he phoned a friend https://t.co/2fKjkSD594 — Stix (@Stix2412) December 10, 2023

5.

Schoolboy humour but very funny. — Erik Engdahl (@engdahl_erik) December 10, 2023

6.

hahahaha finland literally giving zero fucks. pic.twitter.com/K4mOUWU5dl — Daniel Aquilina (@dantheracer99) December 10, 2023

7.

Unfortunately, this question tripped him up and he went home with no money and a place in the Millionaire hall of fame.

At least he got a few right, unlike this confidently incorrect contestant.

Source Marty Fields