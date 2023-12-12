Politics

Mark Francois and the ERG’s star chamber aren’t happy with the Rwanda Bill – 14 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 12th, 2023

We regret to inform you that Mark Francois is back in the news. The ERG Chairman announced the findings of the group’s ‘star chamber’ of lawyers, who had been scrutinising the Rwanda Bill.

Mark Francois and the ERG’s Star Chamber may sound like a runner-up in Eurovision, but they’re actually just people with an inexplicable amount of power in the Tory Party.

They have concluded that the bill, which the PM hopes will solve the problem of the Rwanda Scheme being judged to be unlawful, would only be partially effective and needs reworking before any vote on it by MPs.

Just to seal the bill’s fate, the ERG discussed it with the Common Sense Group. Here’s leaked footage of that happening.

The return of Francois was as popular as you’d expect.

We suspect Chris Bryant is far from alone in this.

Source BBC Image Screengrab