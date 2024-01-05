Popular

Rishi Sunak’s ‘second half of the year’ general election hint wasn’t the news people were hoping for – 12 NOs to the left

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 5th, 2024

Barely a day goes by when #GeneralElectionNow doesn’t trend on X, yet Rishi Sunak has found another way to not deliver for the British people.

The news dropped as Keir Starmer was preparing to deliver a speech at the Bristol and Bath Science Park, and the probable next PM had this to say about it.

Labour’s comms team jumped into action.

The disappointment and scorn were visible from space.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

The more popular version of Rishi Sunak summed it up.

Image Screengrab