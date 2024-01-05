Rishi Sunak’s ‘second half of the year’ general election hint wasn’t the news people were hoping for – 12 NOs to the left

Popular

Barely a day goes by when #GeneralElectionNow doesn’t trend on X, yet Rishi Sunak has found another way to not deliver for the British people.

Rishi Sunak says we can't have a general election in May because "there's lots that I want to be getting on with." Surely if he were as confident of winning as he claims then a short pause for an election campaign wouldn't be a hindrance to that. pic.twitter.com/4GbuGacIs1 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 4, 2024

The news dropped as Keir Starmer was preparing to deliver a speech at the Bristol and Bath Science Park, and the probable next PM had this to say about it.

Keir Starmer, "Rishi Sunak is basically saying he'll be squatting for months and months in Downing Street" #GeneralElection2024 pic.twitter.com/4Ybd2VEOVS — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 4, 2024

Labour’s comms team jumped into action.

Rishi Sunak has yet again bottled giving the British public their say. He’s squatting in Number 10 because he’s too weak to face the country. pic.twitter.com/IcCn5MEq8Y — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) January 4, 2024

The disappointment and scorn were visible from space.

1.

Memo to Sunak – our country can't wait until 'the second half of this year' for a general election, purely because you're terrified of a thumping defeat. Our economy is on its knees, public services have been decimated, the climate is in crisis – we need a general election NOW. — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) January 4, 2024

2.

Apart from having to check the clip wasn’t just playing on repeat… it takes quite some dull-witted stubbornness to keep insisting on your entitlement to power when you’ve ballsed it as comprehensively as Sunak/the Tories. Just no. Move aside now, you ridiculous little man. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) January 4, 2024

3.

I can't call an election yet – I haven't finished fucking up the country. #GeneralElection2024 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 4, 2024

4.

"There won't be a General Election in May because I've got lots that I want to get on with …" "Like what?" "…avoiding a General Election"#Election2024 #BottledIt pic.twitter.com/BBB3QYNqXc — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) January 5, 2024

5.

Squatter Sunak has no mandate to run the country and no achievements to defend after 14 years of Tory failures. We need a General Election now!https://t.co/Odo6SN7KE6 — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) January 4, 2024

6.

Sunak Micawber admitting that his "plan" is to wait as long as possible to give the public their say in the futile hope that something will turn up. https://t.co/H5llEBnBow — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 4, 2024

7.

It's true that Sunak could still hold a May election if he wanted and claim he was forced into it by some event or other. It's just that it's very unlikely, on the same basis that it was always very unlikely: because he thinks he'll lose. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) January 4, 2024

8.

Imagine being Rishi Sunak, who couldn’t even win a two-horse race against Liz Truss (!), and has no mandate whatsoever from UK voters, squatting in No.10 and saying nobody wants a general election when all polls show that pretty much everyone and his dog bloody well does. — Marcus Chown (@marcuschown) January 4, 2024

9.

-"My working assumption is we'll have a general election in the second half of this year." -"Just to clarify, you're ruling out a May general election." -"My working assumption is we'll have a general election in the second half of this year." Rehearsed evasion. ~AA pic.twitter.com/NOwqEBfgLb — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) January 4, 2024

10.

We can’t have a general election in May because there’s lots Rishi wants to get on with. For example some of his extended family haven’t been given lucrative contracts yet. pic.twitter.com/Mz94Y5ipw4 — Mark Francewanker (@FlyOnNo10Wall) January 4, 2024

11.

BREAKING: Rishi Sunak says the election will be in the second half of 2024 So much for “giving the people what they want” — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 4, 2024

12.

Rishi Sunak says his working assumption is a general election in the second half of the year because "he's got lots to get on with" I'm sure he has … organising his green card, feathering his father in law's nest and covering his corrupt tracks. Just. Fuck. Off. Now. — Julie Street (@Juliest101) January 4, 2024

The more popular version of Rishi Sunak summed it up.

Not sure why we need a general election when we have a perfectly good system of letting an unelected prick take decisions that negatively impact the country for years to come.#GeneralElection2024 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 4, 2024

