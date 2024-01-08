Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell should just host all awards ceremonies from now on until further notice

Celebrity

There were lots of memorable moments from this year’s Golden Globes, from not entirely successful awards host Jo Kay throwing the joke writers under the bus …

Golden Globes host Jo Koy just went off-script after one of his jokes bombed: “I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”#GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/K6DIDtdCes — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

… to Kieran Culkin’s hilarious roast of Pedro Pascal …

"Suck it, Pedro!" Kieran Culkin jokingly roasts Pedro Pascal as he accepts the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actor in a TV Drama. pic.twitter.com/SoE6NzOIsG — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

… to Jennifer Lawrence doing this.

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving” – Jennifer Lawrence mouths to the camera during her category at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XP0T1wOMit — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 8, 2024

And this was great too!

I still think the funniest Golden Globes bit ever was when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler had Julia Louis-Dreyfus pretend she was too important for them after being nominated in a film category, and when she lost she slithered back to the TV section with the rest of the lowly people pic.twitter.com/tb7Gsw8h1s — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 7, 2024

But our favourite – very favourite – moment might have been when Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell took to the stage to present an award together. And they should basically present every awards show from now on until further notice (keep watching!).

one thing about Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell…they’re gonna do a bit while presenting at an awards show!#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uhtK0LrM85 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

10/10, no notes.

Such a lovely idea for a comedy sketch https://t.co/CRJgPcGyP6 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 8, 2024

People with funny bones https://t.co/YxgUYKdkne — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) January 8, 2024

my favorite presenter duo of all time I do think. It’s simply good every single time. https://t.co/Qb66XR9ohA — danielle weisberg for hire (@danielleweisber) January 8, 2024

And it’s not the first time they’ve done this sort of thing, obviously. Remember this?

Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig are about to present together so lets run it back to when the had everyone cracking tf up in 2013 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/As1D4djKRp — prank sinatra (@KyloCool630) January 8, 2024

