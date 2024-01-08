Celebrity

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell should just host all awards ceremonies from now on until further notice

John Plunkett. Updated January 8th, 2024

There were lots of memorable moments from this year’s Golden Globes, from not entirely successful awards host Jo Kay throwing the joke writers under the bus …

… to Kieran Culkin’s hilarious roast of Pedro Pascal …

… to Jennifer Lawrence doing this.

And this was great too!

But our favourite – very favourite – moment might have been when Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell took to the stage to present an award together. And they should basically present every awards show from now on until further notice (keep watching!).

10/10, no notes.

And it’s not the first time they’ve done this sort of thing, obviously. Remember this?

Source @SpencerAlthouse