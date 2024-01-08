Kieran Culkin hilariously roasted Pedro Pascal at the Golden Globes and every award winner should do this now

Celebrity

The fabulous Kieran Culkin not only beat his Succession co-stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong at the Golden Globes, he also pipped the Pedro Pascal, who was nominated for The Last of Us.

Now we love Pascal just as much as we love Culkin, but for these 9 seconds of Culkin’s magnificent acceptance speech, Culkin has just edged ahead. For now.

“Suck it, Pedro!” Kieran Culkin jokingly roasts Pedro Pascal as he accepts the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actor in a TV Drama. pic.twitter.com/SoE6NzOIsG — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Adore everything about that. And he didn’t stop there, obviously.

kieran culkin’s incredible, hilarious, and touching acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/MYZ9PSEHKs — bat! (@noplotjustvibes) January 8, 2024

And here is just a bit of the love people had for it (and them).

WE LOVE THEM! pic.twitter.com/FqX4IBsZz4 — Pedro Pascal News Brasil (@PedroPascalNews) January 8, 2024

He’s literally Roman Roy here — You Can’t See Me (@TrickyTreat101) January 8, 2024

this is the exact moment kieran started plotting. “suck it pedro” was not a spur of the moment thing that man has planned that for MONTHS!! AND pedro’s right arm is in a sling? that’s kieran karma idk pic.twitter.com/1gtQjfCzCr — hailey (@heyyleej) January 8, 2024

Haha He knows who the King is — ❤️’ (@QueenOfTWD) January 8, 2024

Kieran Culkin being a weird hilarious gremlin has me missing SUCCESSION all over again. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) January 8, 2024

And Culkin was on fire all night, it turns out, after he snuck into the post-gong press Q&A for his Succession buddy, Matthew Macfadyen.

Kieran Culkin asks Matthew Macfadyen who the tallest #Succession cast member is. When Macfadyen identifies himself as the tallest cast member, Nicholas Braun stands up to challenge him. https://t.co/JnP1DOfi6t pic.twitter.com/O6LQD5S2g7 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

And also …

“my name was said and i thought they just mispronounced pedro” kieran pic.twitter.com/PDEr6Rf75a — dee (@clarkeispunk) January 8, 2024

And this! From a few years back.

This is from a couple of years ago when Kieran didn’t win. I love him. https://t.co/7yjVnlZgg7 — Georgia Pritchett (@georgiapudding) January 8, 2024

Last word to Pedro Pascal.

Pedro being the first to get on his feet to applaud Kieran pic.twitter.com/OTd949begw — elly (@wizardjarin) January 8, 2024

Source @Variety