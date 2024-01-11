‘Did this crab just threaten me?’ is an absolutely cl-awesome spot
If you’re not already a fan of @AMAZINGNATURE then this will surely have you hitting the follow button.
It’s a (very) brief video of a crab which is as succinct as it is, ahem, cl-awesome. And a properly fabulous spot!
Did this crab just threaten me? pic.twitter.com/OZyE5cT7e9
— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 10, 2024
Yes, yes it did.
The “im gonna slice your throat “ sign is universal
— Face Riddler (@face_riddler) January 10, 2024
yea keep walking
— YORA (@yoracrab) January 10, 2024
Did you ask him for permission to video him?
— Jim Tonic (@AngeloTerzo2) January 10, 2024
And separate but related, this.
Man Plays With a Crab Using his Hand's Shadowpic.twitter.com/ndmuKGC6kc
— Epoch Animal Lovers (@EP_AnimalLovers) January 10, 2024
Source @AMAZlNGNATURE