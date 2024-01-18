News

Victoria Derbyshire shining a spotlight on Jacob Rees-Mogg’s hypocritical support for the Rwanda Bill is essential viewing

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 18th, 2024

It makes a refreshing change to see a politician having their feet held to the fire in an interview, and few do it as well as Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire.

In the aftermath of the Safety of Rwanda Bill debate, she spoke to two Tories with strong opinions on the policy – Tom Pursglove, the Minister for Legal Migration, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Minister for Setting Trends in Funeral Parlour Workwear.

First, she skewered Pursglove on a glaring contradicion between the Government’s position on the bill – and what’s written on its front cover.

As if that weren’t already enough, she used Jacob Rees-Mogg’s own words to grill him on his hypocrisy at voting with the Government.

The internet cheered.

Somebody call the police.

Source Victoria Derbyshire Image Screengrab