Victoria Derbyshire shining a spotlight on Jacob Rees-Mogg’s hypocritical support for the Rwanda Bill is essential viewing

It makes a refreshing change to see a politician having their feet held to the fire in an interview, and few do it as well as Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire.

In the aftermath of the Safety of Rwanda Bill debate, she spoke to two Tories with strong opinions on the policy – Tom Pursglove, the Minister for Legal Migration, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Minister for Setting Trends in Funeral Parlour Workwear.

First, she skewered Pursglove on a glaring contradicion between the Government’s position on the bill – and what’s written on its front cover.

"Mr Pursglove, they can't both be right – so which is it?" @vicderbyshire asks Immigration Minister Tom Pursglove – more than once – for the Government's position on whether the Rwanda bill is compatible with human rights law. #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/a05lcOJkU0 — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 17, 2024

As if that weren’t already enough, she used Jacob Rees-Mogg’s own words to grill him on his hypocrisy at voting with the Government.

️Are you a hypocrite? ️Of course not Sir Jacob Rees Mogg explains why he voted for the unamended Safety of Rwanda Bill 6 days after saying if it wasn’t amended, it wouldn’t workpic.twitter.com/vDUOGUwfnv — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) January 17, 2024

The internet cheered.

1.

Someone talking nonsense in a posh accent is still someone talking nonsense. https://t.co/DTkAPsGNMn — Average Human Teessider (@utb_smith) January 17, 2024

2.

Rwanda:@vicderbyshire ripping into Jacob Rees Mogg with FACTS on @BBCNewsnight Something Tories seem allergic to. Like holding a cross up to a vampire, and chucking in a bulb of garlic https://t.co/P6Rbj3agUt — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 18, 2024

3.

Just caught up with Victoria Derbyshire interviewing Jacob Rees-Mogg on Newsnight. She’s bloody brilliant isn’t she. You can actually see her brain ticking over as she’s thinking I’m not putting up with this nonsense, it’s like what you’d do if you had the chance. — The Rt Hon Lady Matildamog (@Jc62Matildamog) January 18, 2024

4.

It's like watching an overconfident fish trying to build a gravy ladder in a storm. https://t.co/dB2Fb7YwVD — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 18, 2024

5.

Victoria Derbyshire tripping Mogg up with his bullshit, delicious. #Newsnight — The cats mother (@BenchSue) January 17, 2024

6.

The thing with Victoria Derbyshire is that she keeps it very simple, she never lets this haunted tombstone off the hook, she’s brilliantly persistent, and she’s perfectly content to let him humiliate himself on live TV with his cut-glass bullshit. pic.twitter.com/rPO94qyuo8 — Moog (@a_toots) January 18, 2024

7.

8.

Victoria Derbyshire asked Jacob Rees-Mogg if he’s a hypocrite and he says he isn’t pic.twitter.com/Y4rWmJz6X7 — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) January 18, 2024

9.

Victoria Derbyshire, "So it's not going to work" Jacob Rees-Mogg, "I hope it will work" VD, "Of course you do, but you just explained why you think it won't work" Victoria Derbyshire humiliates Jacob Rees-Mogg pic.twitter.com/rhNFDhVy6R — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) January 17, 2024

10.

Mogg, a ridiculous caricature of a politician. https://t.co/fz06Nd7qUu — PeteMilford pro EU Woke Blob (@gullssinceaboy) January 18, 2024

11.

I love Victoria Derbyshire’s tactic – no matter the guest – of saying (loudly) “I’m gonna stop you there because you’re not answering my question. Thank goodness at least one journalist holds those in power to account. #Newsnight — John Stephen (@johnstephen114) January 17, 2024

Somebody call the police.

Two people killed live on air tonight by Victoria Derbyshire. #Newsnight — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) January 17, 2024

Source Victoria Derbyshire Image Screengrab