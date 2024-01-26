Entertainment

Ben Affleck’s iconic Armageddon commentary has gone into orbit again and it always hits the target

John Plunkett. Updated January 26th, 2024

At the risk of making everyone feel very old indeed, it’s 26 years since Bruce Willis and his crew saved the world in Armageddon.

And we reckon it’s the very definition of a guilty pleasure.

But there’s nothing guilty about this fabulous clip of Ben Affleck’s DVD commentary, which is 100% pure pleasure.

It’s just gone into orbit again on Twitter and it will always hit the mark.

If it’s not the best thing Ben Affleck’s ever done, then it’s close to it.

And also this.

We love you Bruce Willis!

