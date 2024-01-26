Ben Affleck’s iconic Armageddon commentary has gone into orbit again and it always hits the target

Entertainment

At the risk of making everyone feel very old indeed, it’s 26 years since Bruce Willis and his crew saved the world in Armageddon.

And we reckon it’s the very definition of a guilty pleasure.

But there’s nothing guilty about this fabulous clip of Ben Affleck’s DVD commentary, which is 100% pure pleasure.

It’s just gone into orbit again on Twitter and it will always hit the mark.

Time to watch the Ben Affleck Armageddon commentary again pic.twitter.com/hpMYK7QHJe — Hispanic Shaun King (@okimstillhungry) January 24, 2024

If it’s not the best thing Ben Affleck’s ever done, then it’s close to it.

Armageddon basically foretold 21st century politics — Karlos Tweetos (@KarlosTweetos) January 24, 2024

“Nerdonauts” makes me laugh every time — Chad Chavez (ChadC.bsky.social) (@ChadAChavez) January 25, 2024

This is my first time listening to more than the first thirty secs, the rest is hilarious — Vishal Patel (@noitsvishal) January 25, 2024

And also this.

Ben Affleck just casually ripping into his own movie is a good example why we need to preserve physical media with commentary tracks at all costs. https://t.co/n6grAtNAtn — Craig Williams (@Craigination) January 24, 2024

We love you Bruce Willis!

