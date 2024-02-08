Entertainment

Ever wondered how Kate Bush would sing the Wheels on the Bus? Sooz Kempner wowed everyone with the answer

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 8th, 2024

Sooz Kempner is a very talented singer, actor and comedian who you may recognise as Doom in the multi-platform Doctor Who story Doom’s Day or from her very funny posts on Twitter/X, including hilarious viral impersonations of Nadine Dorries.

You may even be lucky enough to have seen Sooz perform in the real world, which is where this video of her uncanny Kate Bush impression was captured.

If Kate Bush were tempted to perform The Wheels on the Bus, that must surely be exactly how she’d do it.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

Sooz’s Kate Bush repertoire isn’t restricted to children’s songs. Here’s something a bit more grown up.

If this has whetted your appetite, you may be interested to know that you could see a full set of Sooz singing as Kate.

Tickets are available here. Don’t forget to follow her so you don’t miss any future gems.

