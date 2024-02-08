Ever wondered how Kate Bush would sing the Wheels on the Bus? Sooz Kempner wowed everyone with the answer

Entertainment

Sooz Kempner is a very talented singer, actor and comedian who you may recognise as Doom in the multi-platform Doctor Who story Doom’s Day or from her very funny posts on Twitter/X, including hilarious viral impersonations of Nadine Dorries.

You may even be lucky enough to have seen Sooz perform in the real world, which is where this video of her uncanny Kate Bush impression was captured.

Kate Bush sings The Wheels On the Bus.@thervt pic.twitter.com/LyAqEcmSXr — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 5, 2024

If Kate Bush were tempted to perform The Wheels on the Bus, that must surely be exactly how she’d do it.

Here’s what people had to say about it.

I C O N I C https://t.co/OZ2Stekzq3 — Hamza Jahanzeb (@hamzajahanzeb) February 6, 2024

the bus was specifically the bus that took Wilhelm Reich to prison and the song is written from the perspective of his son who summons a thunderstorm https://t.co/XH9Qe6yiDG — kevin is William Blake posting (@KJBartolotta) February 5, 2024

i didn't know what i wanted to hear today but this was definitely it — Call Me Mebistopheles (@mebisdead) February 5, 2024

Nailed it. — Corin Major 7 (@THEcorinashley) February 5, 2024

— Lorna MacGillivray (@Elemjay1) February 6, 2024

Wow! Excellent rendition! — Robert Fantinatto (@RFantinatto) February 6, 2024

Sooz is a gem! https://t.co/SoZoultKG5 — Matthew Hodson (@Matthew_Hodson) February 7, 2024

Sooz’s Kate Bush repertoire isn’t restricted to children’s songs. Here’s something a bit more grown up.

Celine Dion's It's All Coming Back To Me Now performed by Kate Bush. pic.twitter.com/sWpp6vFUvu — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 28, 2022

If this has whetted your appetite, you may be interested to know that you could see a full set of Sooz singing as Kate.

Tickets are available here. Don’t forget to follow her so you don’t miss any future gems.

